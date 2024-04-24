Get a Perfect Tan, Lipstick That Lasts 24 Hours, Blurred Pores, Plus More New Beauty Launches

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As an E! Shopping Editor immersed in the world of beauty products, I've had the pleasure of trying out numerous new releases this month including hair care, skincare, and makeup. I narrowed down my list to my top 21 favorites.
Among the standouts are products from brands founded by celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Serena Williams, Gwen Stefani, and Selena Gomez. Plus, an amazing collaboration from Paris Hilton and Tan-Luxe. Right now, I'm obsessing over this lipstick formula that's so long-lasting I need one in every single shade. I also can't get enough of this heat protectant that leaves my hair gleaming with shine. If you want to get rid of shiny skin, this miraculous powder works in an instant.
Here are the best beauty products I tried in April 2024.
TL;DR:
- My Favorite New Product: Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick (
$14$10)
- My Best Results After 1 Use: Sofie Pavitt Face Nice Ice Frozen Toner Pods ($68)
- The Most Affordable New Product: Revlon ColorSilk Tone + Gloss + Care Demi Permanent Hair Color (
$7$6)
- The Product I've Seen All Over TikTok: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush ($26)
- Sell-Out Risk: Tan-Luxe The Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist and Luxe Mitt ($49)
NYX Matte Buttermelt Bronzer
Introducing your ticket to a sun-kissed glow all year round. This creamy bronzer melts seamlessly into your skin, providing a natural-looking radiance without any streaks or patchiness. With its buttery texture and buildable coverage, you can customize your bronzed look with ease.
Shoppers Say: "NYX Buttermelt Bronzer is a game-changer for achieving that sun-soaked, bronzed look effortlessly. What I love most about it is how it blends like a powder but glides on like pure butter, giving my skin a smooth, seamless finish every time. The formula truly melts into the skin, ensuring a bronzed glow that's never muddy, patchy, or orange—a dream come true for bronzer lovers like me!"
Revlon ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick
Formulated with a lightweight and comfortable matte finish, this lipstick stays put for up to 24 hours without feathering or fading. With a wide range of vibrant shades to choose from, you can effortlessly achieve a statement lip look for any occasion.
Shoppers Say: "This liquid lip may be one of my favorites to date. One swipe will apply to the full lip and you can even overline without needing a lip liner. Its great quality and dries down quickly but not so quick that you cant apply properly. Overall a great product."
Espoce Lip Liner Set- 12 Pieces
This bundle includes a variety of lip liner shades to complement any makeup look, from natural to bold. Crafted with a smooth and creamy formula, these lip liners glide effortlessly onto your lips, ensuring precise application every single time.
Shoppers Say: "Absolutely love these lip liners! The colors are vibrant and long-lasting, making them perfect for all-day wear. The creamy texture glides on smoothly, allowing for precise application without any tugging or smudging. Plus, they're versatile enough to use alone for a natural look or as a base to enhance lipstick longevity."
Kitsch Bottle-Free Beauty 4pc Sampler Set
Join the movement towards sustainability and discover the benefits of Kitsch's Bottle-Free Beauty Sampler Set for healthier hair and a cleaner planet. This bundle has eco-friendly shampoo and conditioner bars for a sustainable haircare routine. Crafted with high-quality, planet-friendly ingredients, these bars offer nourishing formulas without the plastic waste.
Shoppers Say: "I have never been happier with a product result! The lather is rich and deep cleaning, the conditioner detangles my long, thin, tangled hair and the scrubs make me feel amazingly cleansed all over. I am never going back to those conventional products I was using. Bye-bye bottles. This is it for me. I only wish I had tried it sooner."
Revlon ColorSilk Tone + Gloss + Care Demi Permanent Hair Color
Here's your secret to vibrant and glossy hair color. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, this demi-permanent hair color enhances your hair's natural shine while providing long-lasting color. With a range of beautiful shades to choose from, you can easily find the perfect match for your desired look.
Shoppers Say: "This is by far the best hair color that I've used and I tried them all. The coverage and shine is phenomenal."
Drunk Elephant Bronzi and the Bloos Color Serum Duo
Give your complexion a radiant, sun-kissed glow with this must-have kit. The Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops deliver a natural-looking bronze tint while protexting your skin from environmental stressors. The O-Bloos Rosi Drops will give you a stunning, rosy flush.
Shoppers Say: "THE BEST EVER! GET THIS NOW ITS AMAZING. I love this product so much! Ever since I got my hands on this I've been in LOVE! The bronzed look is all you need it looks super natural! The Rosi drops are so cute and pigmented! I would die for these and I am ordering the full size right away!"
Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Shrink Wrap Overnight AHA+PHA Pore Treatment
This works while you sleep to tighten pores and refine skin texture, revealing a smoother, more radiant complexion by morning. The formula is infused with AHAs and BHAs, which help gently exfoliate and unclog pores. The coolest part to me is the shrink wrap effect that locks in the treatment for maximum effectiveness.
Shoppers Say: "I love this skincare treatment! I really noticed a difference in the texture of my skin specifically how my pores look. My skins brighter, smoother and my pores look way smaller. definitely rebuying this stuff once I run out."
Kylie Cosmetics Wisp Lash Mascara
This mascara delivers instant length and a feathery, wispy lash look that lasts all day. The innovative formula is smudge-proof and flake-free, ensuring your lashes stay flawless from morning to night.
Shoppers Say: "Great mascara! Makes my lashes long, wispy, adds some volume. It doesn't clump. I recommend."
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush
This product is the perfect combination of 2 top-selling Rare Beauty products: Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter. It blends effortlessly onto the skin, imparting a natural, luminous finish that lasts all day for a radiant, lit-from-within glow.
Shoppers Say: "This blush is the PERFECT sunkissed/glowy look and is my new favorite. I've been using liquid blushes but this one has me back on a powder kick."
Guerlain Meteorites Setting & Finishing Pearls of Powder
This iconic product has been reformulated and I could not be more obsessed. These exquisite pearls are formulated with light-reflecting technology to blur imperfections and impart a luminous, ethereal glow to your complexion. Each pearl is handcrafted to perfection, blending seamlessly to set makeup and create a flawless finish.
Shoppers Say: "These are literally magical balls that make your skin look beautiful and glow. The packaging is beautiful and they will last for forever."
Dolce Glow by Isabel Alysa Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow
Achieve a beautifully bronzed complexion while enhancing your natural contours with this 3-in-1 product (tan + contour + illuminate). Its unique formula is designed to provide streak-free application for a flawless finish you'll adore.
Shoppers Say: "I love face contouring & I've never used such a creamy blendable contour such as this one. It's truly the most perfect shade & so easy to use! It's quickly become part of my everyday makeup routine. Recommending it to all my girls!"
Tan-Luxe The Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist and Luxe Mitt
This collab between Paris Hilton and Tan-Luxe is everything I've dreamed of. This luxurious set has everything you need to achieve a flawless, sun-kissed glow.
Shoppers Say: "This is, hands down, the best tan I have ever had. It's so even and so natural looking, and the scent is divine."
Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray
Formulated with a blend of nourishing oils and extracts, it not only protects your hair from heat damage but also adds a luminous shine. This lightweight spray is perfect for all hair types and helps to lock in moisture while providing long-lasting protection.
Shoppers Say: "This product is amazing. I use it after drying my hair and before using my flatiron. This makes my hair SO SHINY and smooth. Amazing!"
Sofie Pavitt Face Nice Ice Frozen Toner Pods
Here's the ultimate skincare indulgence for a refreshing glow! Plus, they help with my inflamed, stressed out skin. These cooling toner pads are crafted from high-quality materials to gently massage and soothe your skin. Reduce puffiness, tighten pores, and enhance circulation with every use.
Shoppers Say: "I used these and everyone thought I lost weight because the inflammation in my face was DRASTICALLY improved. My acne has improved the coloring in my face has improved. Ordered two more boxes to keep them in rotation and only been using these every 3 nights or so. Amazing! Please never stop making them."
Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette The Neutrals
You just found your go-to for creating timeless eye looks. This versatile palette features a range of velvety matte shades in neutral tones, perfect for effortless everyday wear or dramatic evening looks. Formulated with high-quality pigments, these shadows blend seamlessly and offer buildable coverage.
Shoppers Say: "I love the colors in this palette. They are perfect if you want high glam, or an every day soft look. The formula blends easily and each color is stunning. I will be using this palette frequently."
Shoppers Say: "These tints offer beautiful, sheer, buildable color. I really enjoy them. They blend easily and I love that it's not super pigmented...this way I don't waste product."
WYN BEAUTY Featuring You Hydrating Skin Enhancing Tint SPF 30
This lightweight tinted moisturizer hydrates your skin and enhances its natural beauty while providing broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients, it nourishes and evens out your skin tone for a radiant finish.
Shoppers Say: "I would buy this again and again. I suffer from rosacea and this product doesn't irritate my skin it leaves it glowing. It covers my redness is not cakey and my skin feels like it can breathe. It's very easy to apply its buildable."
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Rich Rice Water Shampoo Concentrate
Say goodbye to dryness and hello to hydrated, healthy-looking hair with each wash. Enriched with rice water, this concentrated formula works to strengthen and protect your locks, leaving them feeling soft and shiny. This is great to use once a week for the ultimate hair refresh.
Shoppers Say: "One again product. If you want spa like keratin hair treatment result look no further than this one. It made my extremely dry hair look amazing. Love the tube design & texture of the product. Very easy to apply & wash off."
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder
If you want to get rid of shine in an instant, here's what you need. This pressed powder effortlessly blurs imperfections and sets makeup for a smooth, airbrushed finish that lasts all day (and night). Formulated with light-reflecting particles, it provides a natural-looking radiance while controlling shine throughout the day.
Shoppers Say: "WOW! If you have not, tried the new Hourglass Vanishing Airbrush Pressed Powder you are seriously missing out. This talc free powder reduces shine without getting cakey. It comes with its own puff, and it's perfect to carry in your handbag."
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm Plumping Lip Gloss
Get fuller, more luscious lips with this luxurious gloss. It delivers a high-shine finish and provides an instant plumping effect for a pouty look. Plus, it's super-hydrating and will leave your lips feeling soft and kissable.
Shoppers Say: "I can say it's a game-changer. The plumping effect is noticeable but not overpowering, giving lips a fuller appearance. The color payoff is rich and flattering. Plus, it's comfortable to wear, not sticky like some glosses can be. Overall, it's a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their lips with a touch of glamour.
Kitsch Hair Wax Slick Stick
Achieve sleek and stylish hairstyles. This wax stick provides flexible hold and adds definition to your locks without weighing them down. Whether you're taming flyaways or creating trendy hairstyles, this versatile product is perfect for on-the-go styling.
Shoppers Say: "The wax stick was super easy to use and didn't leave my hair looking greasy or glued down, just nice and slick. It only took a few seconds to apply this, which is great for someone like me who is always in a rush. I like to keep things super easy and simple with my hair and this is perfect--anyone can use this."
