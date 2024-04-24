Get a Perfect Tan, Lipstick That Lasts 24 Hours, Blurred Pores, Plus More New Beauty Launches

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As an E! Shopping Editor immersed in the world of beauty products, I've had the pleasure of trying out numerous new releases this month including hair care, skincare, and makeup. I narrowed down my list to my top 21 favorites.

Among the standouts are products from brands founded by celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Serena Williams, Gwen Stefani, and Selena Gomez. Plus, an amazing collaboration from Paris Hilton and Tan-Luxe. Right now, I'm obsessing over this lipstick formula that's so long-lasting I need one in every single shade. I also can't get enough of this heat protectant that leaves my hair gleaming with shine. If you want to get rid of shiny skin, this miraculous powder works in an instant.

Here are the best beauty products I tried in April 2024.

TL;DR: