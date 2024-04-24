Victoria Monét Reveals Her Weight Gain Is Due to PCOS in Candid Post

Victoria Monét's body positive message hit all the right notes.
The "On My Mama" singer candidly discussed her recent weight gain, while also sharing a photo of herself in a curve-hugging look from her 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival set.
"Welp..I gained a lot of weight," she began her April 23 Instagram Story, "and it went a lot of places lol face, arms, tummy and most effectively...datasss. I usually am so critical and frustrated by it because PCOS has me really messed up, but optimistically, at least now there's two moons on the stage."
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of male hormones that usually affect women, per Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Victoria's positive outlook on her body's changes is just one example of her looking on the bright side.
"So many amazing things are coming to me at me lightening speed and it really feels like the prettiest parade of shooting stars," she wrote in an April 15 Instagram, alongside images of her Coachella performance. "We worked sooo hard, but we had f--kin FUN!!! I love you so much! I'm so thankful &mind blown by it alll."
The 34-year-old—who shares Hazel Monét, 2, with partner John Gaines—has had a lot to celebrate in recent months. At the 2024 Grammys in February, she took home three golden statues, including the Best New Artist award.
"I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example," she said during her acceptance speech. "This award was a 15 year pursuit."
She continued, "I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil—and it could be looked as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. My roots have been growing underneath ground—unseen for so long—and I feel like today I'm sprouting."
The "Party Girls" singer echoed similar sentiments about her rise to fame.
"I had to wait for this big moment," she told Cosmopolitan in February, "and when I say 'wait,' I don't mean sitting on my hands—I had to climb up a hill for a really long time. It's giving Mount Everest."
And now, she's passing down her wisdom and how she maintains her appearance. But Victoria isn't the only celebrity to share her body changes. Keep reading to see what other stars have said about their journeys.