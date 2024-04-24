Victoria Monét Reveals Her Weight Gain Is Due to PCOS in Candid Post

Watch : Victoria Monét Reveals Her Daughter Hazel Is the Youngest Grammy Nominee Ever!

Victoria Monét's body positive message hit all the right notes.

The "On My Mama" singer candidly discussed her recent weight gain, while also sharing a photo of herself in a curve-hugging look from her 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival set.

"Welp..I gained a lot of weight," she began her April 23 Instagram Story, "and it went a lot of places lol face, arms, tummy and most effectively...datasss. I usually am so critical and frustrated by it because PCOS has me really messed up, but optimistically, at least now there's two moons on the stage."

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of male hormones that usually affect women, per Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Victoria's positive outlook on her body's changes is just one example of her looking on the bright side.

"So many amazing things are coming to me at me lightening speed and it really feels like the prettiest parade of shooting stars," she wrote in an April 15 Instagram, alongside images of her Coachella performance. "We worked sooo hard, but we had f--kin FUN!!! I love you so much! I'm so thankful &mind blown by it alll."