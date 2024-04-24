The Brilliant Reason Why Tiffany Haddish Loves Her Haters

When it comes to her haters, Tiffany Haddish is happy to curse them with joy.
In fact, it's a practice so close to her heart that it became the premise of her new book, I Curse You With Joy, available May 7.
"It was my way of just letting the haters know that you don't bother me," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. "And if anything, I know that you're unhappy. That's why you say the things you say. That's why you do what you do. And that's why you put that out into the world because you're not happy."
She makes them her motivators, instead. "So I curse you with joy while you're trying to curse me with mean words and nasty ideas and horrible thoughts," she continued. "I curse you with some happiness because you're hurting. I'm doing what most people would like to do, wish they could do, that they were capable of doing." (For more from Tiffany, tune into E! News tonight, April 24 at 11:30 p.m.)
In the end, critics only help grow her brand.
"Keep putting my name out there, y'all making my numbers go up," she joked. "You keep talking, you keep commenting, you keep making me relevant. So thank you."
And nothing will ever get in her way of chasing her dreams, which includes raising money for her She Ready Foundation—benefitting foster kids—through an annual adult prom (held on May 31 this year, with a special ‘80s theme).
Plus, "Little Tee, the little girl that lives inside me, she always wanted to work in the grocery store," the 44-year-old explained. "Now I'm too big to work in a grocery store—but I'm not too big to own a grocery store. So I'm building a grocery store in South Central Los Angeles, in my community."
"We going to have an educational component teacher, financial literacy and cooking classes and we going to have all the good vendors and stuff that's from the community," she continued. "Then the family gonna be more productive and successful. Then it's gonna be the community gonna be more productive and successful."
And this is just the beginning.
"I'm really proud of all the things that I have achieved," Tiffany shared, "but I haven't achieved everything that I want to see."