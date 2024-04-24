The Brilliant Reason Why Tiffany Haddish Loves Her Haters

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Discusses Preparation For Upcoming "Haunted Mansion" Role

When it comes to her haters, Tiffany Haddish is happy to curse them with joy.

In fact, it's a practice so close to her heart that it became the premise of her new book, I Curse You With Joy, available May 7.

"It was my way of just letting the haters know that you don't bother me," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. "And if anything, I know that you're unhappy. That's why you say the things you say. That's why you do what you do. And that's why you put that out into the world because you're not happy."

She makes them her motivators, instead. "So I curse you with joy while you're trying to curse me with mean words and nasty ideas and horrible thoughts," she continued. "I curse you with some happiness because you're hurting. I'm doing what most people would like to do, wish they could do, that they were capable of doing." (For more from Tiffany, tune into E! News tonight, April 24 at 11:30 p.m.)

In the end, critics only help grow her brand.