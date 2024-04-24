The Baby Tee Trend Is Back: Here Are The Cutest (& Cheekiest) Ones You'll Want To Add To Your Closet ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As we start moving past April showers toward May flowers, we can finally start filling our closets with lighter layers in confidence. From breezy crochet sets to chic sandals, trendy tennis skirts & more, we couldn't be more excited to bring all the sunny, tropical vibes to our 'fit checks. Of course, if we're talking warm-weather wardrobe staples, we absolutely can't leave out the forever-trendy baby tees that we're once again spotting on our favorite stars and seeing all over our social media feeds recently.

First popularized in the '90s, baby tees have become a key player in the street style fashion game. They're the perfect blend of casual and chic, and they're widely beloved for how cute they look when paired with anything from a satin maxi skirt to baggy jeans. This season, they're back and trendier than ever, featuring a whole assortment of designs that range from witty phrases to TGIF-inspired graphics. Whether you're in the middle of horse girl spring or eagerly anticipating the start of rat girl summer, there's a baby tee out there for every girlie.