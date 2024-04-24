The Baby Tee Trend Is Back: Here Are The Cutest (& Cheekiest) Ones You'll Want To Add To Your Closet ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As we start moving past April showers toward May flowers, we can finally start filling our closets with lighter layers in confidence. From breezy crochet sets to chic sandals, trendy tennis skirts & more, we couldn't be more excited to bring all the sunny, tropical vibes to our 'fit checks. Of course, if we're talking warm-weather wardrobe staples, we absolutely can't leave out the forever-trendy baby tees that we're once again spotting on our favorite stars and seeing all over our social media feeds recently.
First popularized in the '90s, baby tees have become a key player in the street style fashion game. They're the perfect blend of casual and chic, and they're widely beloved for how cute they look when paired with anything from a satin maxi skirt to baggy jeans. This season, they're back and trendier than ever, featuring a whole assortment of designs that range from witty phrases to TGIF-inspired graphics. Whether you're in the middle of horse girl spring or eagerly anticipating the start of rat girl summer, there's a baby tee out there for every girlie.
Dump Him Y2K Baby Tee
This Y2K-inspired baby tee was made for the girls. Available in seven different color themes, the fitted top pairs perfectly with everything from cargo skirts to baggy jeans to create a cheekily stylish OOTD.
The Met x PacSun Bold Print Baby T-Shirt
Effortless street style gets a modern twist with this bold print baby tee. Created as part of a cool collab between The Met & PacSun, the tee is styled with a minimalist logo in the bottom-left corner on the front and a large block lettering on the back.
Missactiver Women's Letter Print Crop Top
Embrace horse girl spring with this rootin'-tootin' top. It comes in a variety of shades featuring "cowgirl" lettering on the front, and it's crafted from a super soft cotton blend with a slim fit.
Flower Market Baby Tee
Add some artsy charm to your wardrobe with this top-rated baby tee. We're in love with everything about this top, from the minimal-chic flower market graphics to the fitted silhouette that hits above the waist for just the right amount of coverage. Did we mention that it's also available in pink & currently on sale?
I'm Literally Just A Girl Snug Fit Crop Top
For those days when life gives you one too many lemons, reach for this totally girly-pop baby tee. It's available in a wide range of color options for the fabric, and you can also personalize the text color (including options with glitter)!
McLaren Racing Graphic Baby Tee
If you're shopping for trendy closet staples, make a pit stop at this McLaren graphic baby tee from Hollister that happens to be on sale right now. It's crafted from oh-so-soft 100% cotton and styled with a slightly shrunken silhouette.
Stormi Tee
Add some on-trend coquette vibes to your 'fit with this darling, bow-adorned baby crop tee. It's made from a soft cotton-spandex blend that delivers just the right amount of stretch, and it comes in a variety of colors & cute graphics ranging from disco balls to cheeky phrases.
Sorry For Being So Funny Y2K Baby Tee
TBH, this baby tee says it all. We don't have anything to add other than that it comes in seven different color combos with a S-2XL size range, and will earn you compliments and laughs alike.
Complicated Baby Tee Mars
Add some futuristic style to your wardrobe with this neon pink baby tee. To create a trendy look that's simply out of this world, pair it with the matching mini skirt and some cool sunnies!
Soft Lounge Baby Tee
Comfy enough to lounge around in and definitely cute enough to go out in, this SKIMS baby tee is a style staple you'll continue to reach for all year long. Styled with a dainty sparkle print, the shirt is crafted from the brand's signature Soft Lounge fabric that snatches your figure while still being breathable and stretchy.
Pink Ratz Y2K Baby Tee
Hot girl summer meets rat girl summer with this iconic baby tee. It's made from a cotton-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy, soft, and figure-flattering, and you can choose from a variety of shirt colors with this graphic. (If you want to go full "(B)ratz," might we suggest the hot pink option?)
RSQ Womens Mint Mojito Baby Tee
It's like this baby tee read our minds. It's the perfect casual staple for the warmer months ahead, from the subtly playful graphics to the short-sleeve cut with a form-fitting silhouette.
Core Baby Tee 3-pack
Finally, if you're looking for essential baby tees to wear on the daily, I can't recommend these ones from Organic Basics enough. I love them, from the way they feel on my skin (unbelievably soft) to how flattering they look (form-fitting without constricting) to the savings you score by buying a pack of three (trust me, you'll want to stock up).
