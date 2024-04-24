Isabella Strahan Shares Empowering Message Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is proving how strong she really is.
Michael Strahan's daughter gave an update to fans on her outlook amid her battle with brain cancer.
After a TikTok user asked, "Are you still alive?" Isabella replied with an April 21 video of herself dancing to Sexyy Red's "Get It Sexyy." She captioned the response, "crazi comment." Twin sister Sophia Strahan commented under the clip, "better than ever." Isabella couldn't agree more, writing, "Not going anywhere."
Fans also shared well wishes for the 19-year-old in the comment thread, with one writing, "That's right, baby girl!" While another added, "Keep fighting, girl! Never give up. Keep, keep, swimming."
Isabella—who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October—has been documenting her treatments on social media, including several rounds of chemotherapy and multiple craniotomies to remove her tumor. Her recent video response came two weeks after she highlighted her difficult recovery process in her series on YouTube.
"It's not as bad as the first time," Isabella said of her third craniotomy in an April 12 video. "They do give you pain medicine. I know everyone's like, 'Can't they give you pain medicine?' They don't work that well on me."
As she lay in her hospital bed post-operation, Isabella—daughter of Michael and ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan—couldn't help but break down into tears as she admitted, "I'm in a lot of pain."
"My head really, really, really hurts right now," she explained. "Not going to lie, I've been crying a lot."
But the University of Southern California student has continued to remain positive, even sharing that instead of six rounds of chemotherapy, she would only have to go through four rounds.
"These are happy tears," she revealed in an April 10 video. "It's not even considered crying when it's happy tears."
"I'll be done in May. And I can try and have a summer to feel better," Isabella continued. "I'm so happy 'cause I thought I'd be done at the end of July." She added, "I'm so happy."
