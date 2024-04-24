Isabella Strahan Shares Empowering Message Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Watch : Tearful Isabella Strahan Details Painful Third Brain Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is proving how strong she really is.

Michael Strahan's daughter gave an update to fans on her outlook amid her battle with brain cancer.

After a TikTok user asked, "Are you still alive?" Isabella replied with an April 21 video of herself dancing to Sexyy Red's "Get It Sexyy." She captioned the response, "crazi comment." Twin sister Sophia Strahan commented under the clip, "better than ever." Isabella couldn't agree more, writing, "Not going anywhere."

Fans also shared well wishes for the 19-year-old in the comment thread, with one writing, "That's right, baby girl!" While another added, "Keep fighting, girl! Never give up. Keep, keep, swimming."

Isabella—who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October—has been documenting her treatments on social media, including several rounds of chemotherapy and multiple craniotomies to remove her tumor. Her recent video response came two weeks after she highlighted her difficult recovery process in her series on YouTube.