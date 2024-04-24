The Best Concealers for Dry, Oily, and Combination Skin, According to a Makeup Artist

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you feel like finding the right concealer is an impossible mission, we're right there with you. Because there's nothing worse than buying a new concealer only for it to crease, fade, or sit unflatteringly on the skin. To help you find the best concealer, we called in an expert.
According to Bruce Grayson, makeup artist and 2024 Oscars Department Head of Makeup, says the key to finding the perfect concealer is knowing your skin type. "Different skin types have varying needs when it comes to concealers," says Grayson. It makes total sense that someone with dry skin has different needs than someone with oily skin.
Per Grayson, the best choice for someone with dry skin is a hydrating concealer with moisturizing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid while someone with oily skin is better off with an oil-free concealer with a matte finish. Those with combination skin skin should look for lightweight, buildable formulas with a bit of hydration but minimal oil.
From the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer to the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer and the Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer, these are the best concealers for every skin type, according to a makeup artist.
Best Concealers for Dry Skin
"For dry skin, look for creamy or hydrating concealers that won't emphasize dry patches. Concealers with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid or oils are ideal," says Grayson.
Expert Pick: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
Why We Love It: This beloved concealer is infused with vitamin E for hydration and has a natural, radiant finish. It's available in 30 shades.
Expert Pick: Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer
Why We Love It: This lightweight concealer feels like nothing on the skin and delivers a blurring effect as well as plenty of hydration. It's available in 22 shades.
Editor Pick: NYX Bare With Me Concealer Serum
We We Love It: A personal favorite, the tremella mushroom, cica extract, and green tea in serum concealer feels hydrating on the skin and leaves behind a natural finish. It's available in 17 shades.
Best Concealers for Oily Skin
"Oily skin types benefit from oil-free, mattifying concealers that offer long-lasting coverage without clogging pores. Look for formulas that control shine and have a matte finish," says Grayson.
Expert Pick: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Flawless Wear Concealer
Why We Love It: The oil-free formula of this concealer is perfect for oily skin since it has a matte finish and long-wearing formula. It's available in 22 shades.
Expert Pick: Make Up For Ever Full Cover Concealer
Why We Love It: This full coverage concealer is oil-free and has a matte finish, plus it's waterproof so it will stay intact for hours. It's available in 11 shades.
L'Oreal Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Matte Concealer
Why We Love It: This affordable (and oil-free) concealer, which has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon ratings, provides tons of coverage and a flawless matte finish. It's available in 25 shades.
Best concealers for Combination Skin
"Combination skin can benefit from versatile concealers that offer both coverage and hydration without exacerbating oiliness or dryness. Opt for lightweight yet buildable formulas that strike a balance," says Grayson.
Expert Pick: Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Why We Love It: An oldie but a goodie, this concealer is infused with shea and mango oil to hydrate dry areas but has a natural matte finish to combat oil. It's available in 38 shades.
Expert Pick: Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Sculpting Concealer
Why We Love It: A little goes a long way with this buildable concealer, which is infused with coconut water and hyaluronic acid for hydration. It's oil-free though, so it won't cause unwanted oiliness. It's available in 35 shades.
Editor Pick: Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + De-puffing Concealer
Why We Love It: Made with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this concealer delivers just enough hydration without ever feeling oily. It's available in 31 shades.
