The Best Concealers for Dry, Oily, and Combination Skin, According to a Makeup Artist

If you feel like finding the right concealer is an impossible mission, we're right there with you. Because there's nothing worse than buying a new concealer only for it to crease, fade, or sit unflatteringly on the skin. To help you find the best concealer, we called in an expert.

According to Bruce Grayson, makeup artist and 2024 Oscars Department Head of Makeup, says the key to finding the perfect concealer is knowing your skin type. "Different skin types have varying needs when it comes to concealers," says Grayson. It makes total sense that someone with dry skin has different needs than someone with oily skin.

Per Grayson, the best choice for someone with dry skin is a hydrating concealer with moisturizing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid while someone with oily skin is better off with an oil-free concealer with a matte finish. Those with combination skin skin should look for lightweight, buildable formulas with a bit of hydration but minimal oil.

From the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer to the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer and the Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer, these are the best concealers for every skin type, according to a makeup artist.