Jimmie Allen Shares He Contemplated Suicide After Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Watch : Jimmie Allen Denies Assault & Sexual Abuse Allegations

Content warning: This article contains mention of suicide and sexual assault.

Jimmie Allen is getting honest about a challenging personal period.

Almost one year after his former manager sued him for sexual assault, the "Best Shot" singer shared details about how he struggled with his mental health in the months following. In fact, he said he even contemplated suicide as a means of supporting his family financially after a number of his business deals were allegedly pulled following the lawsuit.

"The first thing my brain goes to is not the career," he told Kathie Lee Gifford in an April 24 YouTube video. "It's, 'how am I going to provide for my kids?' I had three then. I'm thinking to myself, how am I going to provide for my family? And then it hit me. My life insurance covered suicide."

And though he clarified he doesn't "feel that way now," Jimmie—who is father to son Aadyn, 9, from a previous relationship, daughters Naomi, 4, and Zara, 2, and son Cohen, 6 months, with estranged wife Alexis Gale, and twins Amari and Aria whom he welcomed last summer with a friend named Danielle—did detail how close he came to making that decision.