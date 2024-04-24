Kate Middleton Just Got a New Royal Title From King Charles III

Kate Middleton's role in the royal family continues to expand.
In fact, King Charles III honored the Princess of Wales with a new title in an April 23 announcement.
Kate—who shared her cancer diagnosis in March—has been appointed as "Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour." Her Royal Highness' epithet is brand new, as no one has held the title before her. However, King George V founded the Order of the Companions in 1917 to recognize achievements in public service, arts, medicine and sciences.
And while Kate is currently laying low amid her health journey, the title comes as no surprise given her dedication to organizations like Little Princess Trust and her own childhood development initiative, Shaping Us. The 42-year-old has also emphasized that she plans to return to her royal duties as soon as possible.
"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy," Kate said in a March 22 social media video. "I look forward to being back when I'm able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."
But Kate isn't the only one who was bestowed a new title.
Queen Camilla received the title "Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire." And Prince William—who shares children Prince George, 10, Prince Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6 with Kate—received a new title of "Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath," which was previously held by King Charles.
The Prince of Wales has continued to proceed with his own royal duties after his wife's health update, as well as stepping up in place for his father (who announced his own cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5) on several occasions—and Kate has expressed gratitude for his support.
"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance," Kate added in her March 22 video. "I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits."
Read on for more updates on Kate's recovery and other royal news from around the world.