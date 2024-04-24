Kate Middleton Just Got a New Royal Title From King Charles III

Watch : Prince William Shares First Social Media Message Weeks After Kate Middleton’s Diagnosis

Kate Middleton's role in the royal family continues to expand.

In fact, King Charles III honored the Princess of Wales with a new title in an April 23 announcement.

Kate—who shared her cancer diagnosis in March—has been appointed as "Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour." Her Royal Highness' epithet is brand new, as no one has held the title before her. However, King George V founded the Order of the Companions in 1917 to recognize achievements in public service, arts, medicine and sciences.

And while Kate is currently laying low amid her health journey, the title comes as no surprise given her dedication to organizations like Little Princess Trust and her own childhood development initiative, Shaping Us. The 42-year-old has also emphasized that she plans to return to her royal duties as soon as possible.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy," Kate said in a March 22 social media video. "I look forward to being back when I'm able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."