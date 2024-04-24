Kate Middleton Just Got a New Royal Title From King Charles III

As Kate Middleton continues her cancer treatment, King Charles III bestowed a new royal title upon her, as well as Prince William.

Kate Middleton's role in the royal family continues to expand. 

In fact, King Charles III honored the Princess of Wales with a new title in an April 23 announcement. 

Kate—who shared her cancer diagnosis in March—has been appointed as "Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour." Her Royal Highness' epithet is brand new, as no one has held the title before her. However, King George V founded the Order of the Companions in 1917 to recognize achievements in public service, arts, medicine and sciences. 

And while Kate is currently laying low amid her health journey, the title comes as no surprise given her dedication to organizations like Little Princess Trust and her own childhood development initiative, Shaping Us. The 42-year-old has also emphasized that she plans to return to her royal duties as soon as possible.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy," Kate said in a March 22 social media video. "I look forward to being back when I'm able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

But Kate isn't the only one who was bestowed a new title.

Queen Camilla received the title "Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire." And Prince William—who shares children Prince George, 10, Prince Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6 with Kate—received a new title of "Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath," which was previously held by King Charles. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace

The Prince of Wales has continued to proceed with his own royal duties after his wife's health update, as well as stepping up in place for his father (who announced his own cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5) on several occasions—and Kate has expressed gratitude for his support. 

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance," Kate added in her March 22 video. "I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits."

Read on for more updates on Kate's recovery and other royal news from around the world. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Attends Royal Maundy Service

The queen consort attended the Royal Maundy Service on March 28 in place of King Charles III, making her the first spouse of the Monarch to continue the ancient tradition.

BBC Studios

Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In a March 22 video message, the Princess of Wales shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said before noting that tests after the operation found cancer had been present. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

