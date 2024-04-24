Save $126 on a Dyson Airwrap, Get an HP Laptop for Only $279, Buy Kate Spade Bags Under $100 & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's Wednesday, smack dab in the middle of the week, and if you're anything like me, you might be feeling the midweek slump creeping in. But fear not, because I've got just the remedy to lift those midweek blues: a little retail therapy! Today's the perfect day to indulge in some guilt-free shopping, especially when you can snag some incredible sales and deals on your favorite brands.
Whether you're in the market for new gadgets, stylish apparel, or chic home decor, there's something for everyone on sale today. So buckle up and get ready to score some serious savings. Trust me, your wallet will thank you later!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Kate Spade Outlet: Treat yourself to these Kate Spade bags under $100.
- Walmart: Shop this $279 HP laptop deal before it sells out.
- QVC: Get $126 off the Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Hair Tool.
- Draper James: Get 70% off styles from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
- Everlane: Save 60% on 600+ styles from Everlane.
- Disney: Save 30% on Disney Mother's Day gifts. Plus, get an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10.
- Beachwaver: Get 70% off Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Kate Spade Bags Under $100
Treat yourself to these Kate Spade bags under $100. PS, these are also great Mother's Day gifts.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Shop major deals on these trending styles from Abercrombie.
Adina Eden: Save 45% sitewide on Adina Eden jewelry.
ASOS: Use the code HEY20 to get 20% off your ASOS purchase.
Banana Republic: Take an EXTRA 20% off Banana Republic sale styles that are already 40% off.
Banana Republic Outlet: Get up to 50% off everything during the Banana Republic Outlet Spring Sale.
Bare Necessities: Save 30% on bras, panties, loungewear, swimwear, and more from Bare Necessities.
Boohoo: Blink and you'll miss these 40% off deals from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Get an EXTRA 20% off Coach styles that are already on sale.
Cosabella: Use the code SALE20 to get an EXTRA 20% off Cosabella sale styles.
Draper James: Get 70% off styles from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Everlane: Save 60% on 600+ styles from Everlane.
Gap: Save an EXTRA 40% off the Gap sale section (additional discount applied at checkout).
HerRoom: Get 30% off sleepwear from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Use the promo code SHOPSALE to get an EXTRA 60% off the J.Crew sale section. Depending on what you buy, you can save 90%.
J.Crew Factory: Get up 50% off every single thing from J.Crew Factory.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off Kate Spade items. Plus, get an EXTRA 20% off select styles.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Madewell: Use the promo code SPRING30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Madewell sale styles.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls. Order by 5/2 to get your order in time for Mother's Day.
Nordstrom Rack: Get 60% off Mother's Day gifts.
Old Navy: Save 75% on your next Old Navy order.
Reebok: Use code the promo code MIDSZN to save up to 50% on Reebok.
Shopbop: Take 70% off thousands of styles from Good American, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, On, and more top brands.
Swimsuits For All: Save 50% on 50 swimwear styles from Swimsuits For All.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Use the code 40OFFTPS to get 40% off all tops from VICI.
Victoria's Secret: Get 40% off 1 full-price item when you use the code 40SAVE at checkout.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Hair Tool
Curl, smooth, and style your hair with ease with the always-trending Dyson Airwrap.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Get 70% off Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Herbivore Botanicals: Buy 1, get 1 free on select Herbivore products (discount applied at checkout).
First Aid Beauty: Save 50% on select products from First Aid Beauty.
IT Cosmetics: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from IT Cosmetics.
Lancome: Celebrate spring with 25% off Lancome discounts.
MakeUp Eraser: Removing makeup has never been easier thanks to MakeUp Eraser. Don't miss these buy 1, get 1 free deals.
Moon Oral Beauty: Get 30% off teeth whitening products and more from Moon Oral Beauty.
Nudestix: Take 25% off sitewide from Nudestix with the promo code NUDEFLING25.
NYX Cosmetics: Save 25% on NYX Cosmetics, 40% if you are an account holder.
Peter Thomas Roth: Don't miss these 30% off Peter Thomas Roth deals. Use the code PTR30 at checkout.
Pureology: Use the promo code FFSPRING24 to save 20% on Pureology hair care products.
R+Co: Use the code CELEBRATE to get 30% off R+Co hair care products.
Skin Gym: Use the code MOM25 to get 25% off Skin Gym Mother's Day bundles.
Solawave: Save 25% on game-changing skincare devices and products from Solawave.
Too Faced: Get 25% off everything from Too Faced (discount applied at checkout).
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home & Tech Deals
HP 14-Inch Laptop, Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD,
Get ample storage, the latest processor, and excellent battery life with this HP laptop deal.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off any mattress from Amerisleep along with free delivery.
Anthropologie: Save 30% on Mother's Day gifts from Anthropologie.
Avocado Mattress: Take 15% off Avocado Mattress during the Earth Month Sale.
Brooklinen: Save 25% sitewide and get 45% off Brooklinen bundles.
Casper: Get 25% off Casper mattresses and more.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals on luxuriously soft essentials from Cozy Earth.
Crate & Barrel: Don't miss 70% off Crate & Barrel home essentials and decor.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
iRobot: Get $400 off iRobot cleaning devices.
Le Creuset: Get $150 off the Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse, which combines everything you love about a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven.
Leesa: Take 20% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Score 25% off my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Use the promo code EXTRA to save an additional 15% on Pottery Barn clearance items.
Sur La Table: Use the code FRIEND20 to get 20% off from Sur La Table.
Target: Get 50% off indoor furniture, 50% off outdoor furniture, 40% off bedding, and 40% off bath.
West Elm: Save up to 60% on home essentials from West Elm.
Williams Sonoma: Get 40% off Le Creuset cookware.
Yankee Candle: All candles from Yankee Candle are 40% off right now.
More Deals
Disney: Save 30% on Disney Mother's Day gifts. Plus, get an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10.
Samsonite: Save up to 54% on select products from Samsonite.
What are the best deals right now?
Treat yourself to these Kate Spade bags under $100. Shop this $279 HP laptop deal before it sells out. Get $126 off the Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Hair Tool. Take 70% off styles from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James. Save 60% on 600+ styles from Everlane. Get 30% off Disney Mother's Day gifts. Plus, get an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10.
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Outlet, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you're still shopping, check out these kitchen must-haves.