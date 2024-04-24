Every Mom Wants Lululemon for Their Mother’s Day Gift – Shop Align Leggings, New Parent Bags & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When I was pregnant, I wore my lululemon leggings every day. They were comfortable, moved with my expanding body, and made me feel presentable. And now that I'm not pregnant, I still wear my lululemon leggings every day. They're easy to pair with sweatshirts, t-shirts, crisp button downs – and I can never have enough. If the mom in your life feels the same, then you have to be shopping at lululemon this Mother's Day. To help you out, I've put together a list of the best lululemon finds that will make any mom look and feel good.
Because when you're a mom, you don't have a lot of time to get ready. So clothes that easily go together and make you look good are a bonus. Well, lululemon has that, and more. From leggings to t-shirts, pullovers and dresses, their styles feel luxe, high quality, and they last through pregnancies and beyond.
So, keep on scrolling to score the best Mother's Day gifts over at lululemon. It's exactly what the mom in your life wants.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch
Available in so many lengths, colors, and sizes, there's a reason why the Align leggings are so popular. They're lightweight, comfortable, buttery soft, and several reviewers have raved that they're the best leggings they've ever owned.
Cates Cropped T-Shirt
The perfect cropped t-shirt does exist -- and here it is. It's not too long, not too short, and pairs beautifully with your Align leggings. Available in 5 colors, you may need to snag more than one.
Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length Luxtreme
Part of lululemon's We Made Too Much section, these stretchy pants are a steal at $59. They give a sleek, tailored look, but are comfy and move with the mom on the go. Reviewers rave that they're also dressy enough to wear to work.
New Parent Tote Bag 20L
This New Parent Tote is great for those moms that are new to the game, but it's also great for any parent, really. You can hold it by the handles or as a crossbody with the removable strap, includes a pouch that can be worn as a crossbody on its own, and includes so many easy to clean pockets for all the baby essentials.
Women's Fast and Free Running Hat
If it weren't for hats, I wouldn't leave the house most days. This lululemon hat is perfect for the mom who doesn't have time to do her hair, but still wants to look put together. It's lightweight, plus it's black, so it goes with everything.
lululemon Align High-Rise Mini-Flare Pant Regular
Give the gift of these popular Align leggings, and the mom in your life will be so thankful. They include a trendy mini-flare, are available in so many colors, sizes, and lengths, and several reviewers have raved that they're obsessed with them.
lululemon Align Dress
When you put on this buttery soft Align dress, your outfit is made for the day. Pair it with an oversized button down or a cute jacket, and you're all set. Best of all, it comes with built-in shorts and shelf bra to keep you supported in the day.
lululemon Align Cropped Cami Tank Top A/B Cup
When the weather starts to heat up, every mom needs this Align tank top. It has a trendy cropped design, a built-in shelf bra, and adjustable straps for just the right fit. This one's for A/B cup sizes, but you can get the C/D cup size version right here.
Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip Long
Nothing's cozier than this Scuba half-zip pullover. With an oversized, relaxed fit and design that's bum and legging-friendly, this top has a classy look that you can wear every day.
Lightweight Hem-Cinch Bomber Jacket
A lightweight jacket like this chic, stylish bomber style is perfect for the mom who wants to look good and feel comfy at the same time. There's a cinchable hem, zippered pockets, and an oversized, relaxed fit that's casual and sporty at the same time.
Relaxed-Fit Cotton-Blend Poplin Button-Down Shirt
Every mom can feel a little dressed up with this poplin button-down. It has a relaxed fit, a bum-friendly length, and it also works for a dressed down look.
New Parent Backpack 17L
Just like the New Parent Tote above, the New Parent Backpack is perfect for any kind of parent, TBH. It can clip easily onto a stroller, has so many easy to clean pockets, and even includes a removable pouch that you can wear as a crossbody. Use it as a diaper bag or an everyday bag and step out in style.
