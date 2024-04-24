Travis Kelce’s NFL Coach Shares What’s “Rare” About His Taylor Swift Love Story

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals the Real Meaning Behind 'The Tortured Poets Department' Songs

It was rare, Travis Kelce's coach was there.

In fact, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy shared that he has been around the NFL tight end enough to understand why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so special.

"It's a credit to both of them to be two big powerful people that are also so humble in what they do," Matt told KCTV5 in an April 22 interview. "They're so talented at what they do, whether it's football or singing."

And while the coach admitted he's never met Taylor personally, he said the team loves "having her as part of the family" and believes her involvement in Chiefs kingdom has been a "cool story."

"It's definitely rare for sure," Matt explained, "I mean you're talking about Taylor Swift and Kelce and Patrick [Mahomes]."

Ultimately, the 45-year-old just hopes the sparks continue to fly between the couple, who went public with their romance in September.