You Might've Missed This Euphoria Reunion at Met Gala 2024

Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo had a euphoric reunion on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.
The Euphoria star shared a heartwarming moment with her fellow costar while walking the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps in New York May 6. (See who else dazzled on the Met Gala red carpet here.)
During the red carpet reunion, Sydney—who arrived in a blue Miu Miu dress and daring black bob—shared some sweet moments with Colman—who wore a black and white Willy Chavarria suit. The duo shared a kiss on the cheek and couldn't help but strike a pose together.
And it was a special night for the Rustin star, who paid homage to two late Black icons, Chadwick Boseman and journalist André Leon Tally. "They both wore capes when they were at the Met," Colman exclusively told Live From E!. "Everything I do, I feel like it's gotta be for the culture. It's gotta be more than just for me."
And while the HBO stars' meet-up may have been unexpected, seeing costar Zendaya on the red carpet certainly wasn't. Back in February, the 27-year-old was announced as a co-chair for fashion's biggest night alongside Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez.
After her hosting duties were revealed, the Dune: Part 2 star also teased what fans could expect from her and stylist Law Roach for her appearance at the annual ball.
"We have some ideas," she told E! News leading up to the event. "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."
Zendaya's return to the gala had been highly anticipated, given the Disney alum hadn't appeared on its carpet since 2019, when she opted for a Cinderella moment in honor of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme. For the outing, the Shake It Up actress rocked a magical blue Tommy Hilfiger gown that lit up. To top off the ensemble, she was accompanied by Law, who was dressed as her fairy godmother.
And as for the equally sought-after season three of Euphoria? Zendaya confessed that she doesn't have any updates on whether the already-delayed show will begin filming soon.
"If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," Zendaya told Variety in an interview published April 16. "But it's beyond me."
Keep reading for more stars who showed out on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet: