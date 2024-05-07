You Might've Missed This Euphoria Reunion at Met Gala 2024

At the 2024 Met Gala, Sydney Sweeney and Euphoria costar Colman Domingo shared an adorable moment on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet in New York May 6.

Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo had a euphoric reunion on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

The Euphoria star shared a heartwarming moment with her fellow costar while walking the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps in New York May 6. (See who else dazzled on the Met Gala red carpet here.)

During the red carpet reunion, Sydney—who arrived in a blue Miu Miu dress and daring black bob—shared some sweet moments with Colman—who wore a black and white Willy Chavarria suit. The duo shared a kiss on the cheek and couldn't help but strike a pose together. 

And it was a special night for the Rustin star, who paid homage to two late Black icons, Chadwick Boseman and journalist André Leon Tally. "They both wore capes when they were at the Met," Colman exclusively told Live From E!. "Everything I do, I feel like it's gotta be for the culture. It's gotta be more than just for me." 

photos
And while the HBO stars' meet-up may have been unexpected, seeing costar Zendaya on the red carpet certainly wasn't. Back in February, the 27-year-old was announced as a co-chair for fashion's biggest night alongside Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez.

After her hosting duties were revealed, the Dune: Part 2 star also teased what fans could expect from her and stylist Law Roach for her appearance at the annual ball. 

"We have some ideas," she told E! News leading up to the event. "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met." 

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Zendaya's return to the gala had been highly anticipated, given the Disney alum hadn't appeared on its carpet since 2019, when she opted for a Cinderella moment in honor of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme. For the outing, the Shake It Up actress rocked a magical blue Tommy Hilfiger gown that lit up. To top off the ensemble, she was accompanied by Law, who was dressed as her fairy godmother. 

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

And as for the equally sought-after season three of Euphoria? Zendaya confessed that she doesn't have any updates on whether the already-delayed show will begin filming soon. 

"If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course," Zendaya told Variety in an interview published April 16. "But it's beyond me."

Keep reading for more stars who showed out on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet: 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alia Bhatt

In custom Sabyasachi.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Imagess

Simone Ashley

In Prabal Gurung.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer

In custom Marc Jacobs.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
