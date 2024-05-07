You Might've Missed This Euphoria Reunion at Met Gala 2024

Watch : ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Delayed Again at HBO

Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo had a euphoric reunion on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

The Euphoria star shared a heartwarming moment with her fellow costar while walking the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps in New York May 6. (See who else dazzled on the Met Gala red carpet here.)

During the red carpet reunion, Sydney—who arrived in a blue Miu Miu dress and daring black bob—shared some sweet moments with Colman—who wore a black and white Willy Chavarria suit. The duo shared a kiss on the cheek and couldn't help but strike a pose together.

And it was a special night for the Rustin star, who paid homage to two late Black icons, Chadwick Boseman and journalist André Leon Tally. "They both wore capes when they were at the Met," Colman exclusively told Live From E!. "Everything I do, I feel like it's gotta be for the culture. It's gotta be more than just for me."