Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Kelce Is the True MVP for Getting Him This Retirement Gift

In honor of Jason Kelce's retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles, wife Kylie Kelce gifted him with a miniature, wooden model of Lincoln Financial Field, where Jason played for 13 seasons.

Watch: See Kylie Kelce’s Sweet Retirement Gift for Husband Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce scored a touchdown with this gift.

After husband Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, Kylie has now given him the most thoughtful present: a miniature, wooden model of Lincoln Financial Field, where Jason played for 13 seasons with the team—complete with all of his stats.

Kylie commissioned the piece from Dana Theobald, the Georgia-based artist behind Dana Theobald Designs, who specializes in wooden replicas of stadiums. And according to Kylie, the gift was years in the making.

"I messaged @danatheo.designs TWO years ago!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories April 22. "She came up with this beautiful custom design and then waited for me to give the retirement green light and J's final list of accolades."

And Dana—who is also known for her replicas of stadiums where Taylor Swift performed on her Eras Tour—was honored to be make the model for Jason, posting on Instagram April 22, "A project that is so special to me and that I'm very excited to share. Thank you so much @kykelce for commissioning me to make @jason.kelce ‘s retirement gift of Lincoln Financial Field." She added on her Instagram Stories, "It meant the world to me!"

photos
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's Sweet Love Story

Dana's design even got a fire emoji comment from Jason's brother—and Taylor's boyfriend—Travis Kelce, with Dana sharing her excitement on Instagram, "omg omg omgggg!! I screamed."

Instagram/Kylie Kelce

As for Jason—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months, with Kylie—the 36-year-old gave his wife a sweet shoutout when announcing his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, tearfully thanking her and acknowledging that he "enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side."

At the time, Kylie penned a sweet tribute to his time as a Philadelphia Eagles center.

Instagram/Kylie Kelce

"Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple. "I am immensely proud to be your wife and can't wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!"

For more of Kylie and Jason's most adorable family moments, keep reading.

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

