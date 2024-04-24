Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Kelce Is the True MVP for Getting Him This Retirement Gift

Watch : See Kylie Kelce’s Sweet Retirement Gift for Husband Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce scored a touchdown with this gift.

After husband Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, Kylie has now given him the most thoughtful present: a miniature, wooden model of Lincoln Financial Field, where Jason played for 13 seasons with the team—complete with all of his stats.

Kylie commissioned the piece from Dana Theobald, the Georgia-based artist behind Dana Theobald Designs, who specializes in wooden replicas of stadiums. And according to Kylie, the gift was years in the making.

"I messaged @danatheo.designs TWO years ago!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories April 22. "She came up with this beautiful custom design and then waited for me to give the retirement green light and J's final list of accolades."

And Dana—who is also known for her replicas of stadiums where Taylor Swift performed on her Eras Tour—was honored to be make the model for Jason, posting on Instagram April 22, "A project that is so special to me and that I'm very excited to share. Thank you so much @kykelce for commissioning me to make @jason.kelce ‘s retirement gift of Lincoln Financial Field." She added on her Instagram Stories, "It meant the world to me!"