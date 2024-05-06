Amanda Seyfried Reveals Kids’ Reaction to Her Silver Hairstyle and Purple Lipstick at Met Gala 2024

Honey, honey, Amanda Seyfried's new look will thrill you.
The Mamma Mia! star arrived to the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in a gorgeous gown that perfectly fit the "Garden of Time" theme. She wore a silver gown, featuring flower appliques, styled by Elizabeth Stewart.
Plus, Seyfried topped off the ensemble by showing off a beauty transformation with a silver hairpiece and purple lipstick on the red carpet in New York. (Check out all the dazzling Met Gala 2024 arrivals here.)
"I think my kids are having the most fun with this look than anything else Ive done," she told Live From E!. "Because it's as different as I've gone."
Amanda shared it was not her idea to go for the silver 'do, noting, "My team, I let them do whatever the F they want. They're artists. I'm the model. We have fun. Tonight's the night to celebrate whatever it is you want to celebrate."
Though the Dropout actress didn't turn the event into a date night with husband Thomas Sadoski, the pair—who share daughter Nina and son Thomas—attended the "Heavenly Bodies" Met Gala the following year.
And although Seyfried went solo at last year's Met Gala honoring late designer Karl Lagerfeld, she's been plenty of other times, including in 2015 with then-boyfriend Justin Long in honor of the "China: Through The Looking Glass" exhibition.
But no matter the occasion, Seyfried has tried to keep her style consistent over the years, opting not to follow trends.
"My style has really always stayed in one place," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2022. "It has evolved here and there and of course my body has changed when I've had kids, but I have always been one to wear sweatpants as often as I can."
"Maybe that's because I'm just not brave enough," the 38-year-old confessed, "but I think that embracing what truly feels like you, and what you feel comfortable in is how you look your best."
However, Seyfried also knows a fierce outfit has the power to communicate deeper meanings.
"Fashion is an extension of who we are and what we represent," she added. "We are capable of expressing so much of ourselves in what we wear—it makes us feel seen before we even open our mouths."
