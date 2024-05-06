Amanda Seyfried Reveals Kids’ Reaction to Her Silver Hairstyle and Purple Lipstick at Met Gala 2024

Watch : Amanda Seyfried's Hilarious Eye-Opening Moments Amid Potty Training Son

Honey, honey, Amanda Seyfried's new look will thrill you.

The Mamma Mia! star arrived to the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in a gorgeous gown that perfectly fit the "Garden of Time" theme. She wore a silver gown, featuring flower appliques, styled by Elizabeth Stewart.

Plus, Seyfried topped off the ensemble by showing off a beauty transformation with a silver hairpiece and purple lipstick on the red carpet in New York. (Check out all the dazzling Met Gala 2024 arrivals here.)

"I think my kids are having the most fun with this look than anything else Ive done," she told Live From E!. "Because it's as different as I've gone."

Amanda shared it was not her idea to go for the silver 'do, noting, "My team, I let them do whatever the F they want. They're artists. I'm the model. We have fun. Tonight's the night to celebrate whatever it is you want to celebrate."

Though the Dropout actress didn't turn the event into a date night with husband Thomas Sadoski, the pair—who share daughter Nina and son Thomas—attended the "Heavenly Bodies" Met Gala the following year.