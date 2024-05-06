Exclusive

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Kids’ Reaction to Her Silver Hairstyle and Purple Lipstick at Met Gala 2024

Amanda Seyfried did not drop the ball at the 2024 Met Gala, strutting her stuff on the red carpet at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6.

Honey, honey, Amanda Seyfried's new look will thrill you.

The Mamma Mia! star arrived to the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in a gorgeous gown that perfectly fit the "Garden of Time" theme. She wore a silver gown, featuring flower appliques, styled by Elizabeth Stewart.

Plus, Seyfried topped off the ensemble by showing off a beauty transformation with a silver hairpiece and purple lipstick on the red carpet in New York. (Check out all the dazzling Met Gala 2024 arrivals here.)

"I think my kids are having the most fun with this look than anything else Ive done," she told Live From E!. "Because it's as different as I've gone." 

Amanda shared it was not her idea to go for the silver 'do, noting, "My team, I let them do whatever the F they want. They're artists. I'm the model. We have fun. Tonight's the night to celebrate whatever it is you want to celebrate."

Though the Dropout actress didn't turn the event into a date night with husband Thomas Sadoski, the pair—who share daughter Nina and son Thomas—attended the "Heavenly Bodies" Met Gala the following year.

photos
Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

And although Seyfried went solo at last year's Met Gala honoring late designer Karl Lagerfeld, she's been plenty of other times, including in 2015 with then-boyfriend Justin Long in honor of the "China: Through The Looking Glass" exhibition. 

But no matter the occasion, Seyfried has tried to keep her style consistent over the years, opting not to follow trends. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"My style has really always stayed in one place," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2022. "It has evolved here and there and of course my body has changed when I've had kids, but I have always been one to wear sweatpants as often as I can."

And for Seyfried—who shares daughter Nina and son Thomas with Sadoski—that also translates onto the red carpet.

Lanna Apisukh/WWD via Getty Images

"Maybe that's because I'm just not brave enough," the 38-year-old confessed, "but I think that embracing what truly feels like you, and what you feel comfortable in is how you look your best."

However, Seyfried also knows a fierce outfit has the power to communicate deeper meanings.

"Fashion is an extension of who we are and what we represent," she added. "We are capable of expressing so much of ourselves in what we wear—it makes us feel seen before we even open our mouths." 

Gimme gimme more 2024 Met Gala looks here:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosalía

In custom Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meg Ryan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Charli XCX

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Camila Morrone

John Shearer/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

In custom Alexander McQueen.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Donatella Versace

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Goldblum

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Damson Idris

John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

John Shearer/WireImage

Gracie Abrams

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

John Shearer/WireImage

Karol G

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Cynthia Erivo

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lil Nas X

In custom LUAR.

