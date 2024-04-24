The Best Swimsuit Coverups on Amazon for All Your Future Beachy Vacations

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Believe it or not, the summer months are nearly here. So, it's time to get excited girlies, because that means we get to stun in our summer dresses, vacation outfits, and favorite 'kinis any second now. Seriously though, not be extra but we've been scouring the web for over two months in search of cute coverups that'll complete our poolside fits. And if you're anything like us (ahem, guilty last-minute packers), you're probably in need of a cute fit STAT for all the post-beach-day dinners and cocktails or relaxing beach day hangs in your upcoming tropical vacay with the girls. Well, if there's any place we can always rely on delivering affordable and trendy clothes to our doorstep on time, it's Amazon.
Lucky for you, we did all the work for you and rounded up the trendiest (yes, we're talking crochet mini dresses and viral pinstripe boxers) swimsuit coverups that are *add to cart*-worthy. From stunning tassle skirts to lightweight dresses, keep scrolling to find the best beach coverups from Amazon that you'll love—no matter your style.
Fabumily Crochet Knit Mini Dress
Stun at your next poolside party with this colorful crochet-knit mini dress. It's made from a lightweight polyester blend and comes in a variety of colors and designs to choose from.
Zoye Chen Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt
You can never go wrong with a classic button-down shirt, especially one as luxuriously soft as this affordable option from Amazon. Wear open or tied up over your swimsuit or paired with linen pants for a laid-back beachy look.
SOLY HUX Women's Striped Shorts
Not only are these pinstripe boxers the latest spring fashion trend we're very excited to be wearing, they'll also work perfectly as a beach coverup. Pair them with a matching blue cotton button-down for the ultimate coordinated look that's as effortless as it is stylish.
Abyovrt Long Sleeve Pleated Mini Dress
Unleash your inner beach goddess with this stunning crochet sarong, designed to elevate your seaside style with its intricate details and breezy silhouette. Whether lounging by the waves or sipping cocktails at the beach bar, this versatile piece promises to turn heads wherever your summer adventures take you.
MakeMeChic Crochet Cover Up Skirt
Channel your inner mermaid vibes with this gorgeous crochet cover-up skirt complete with seashells. Just pair it with a piña colada in hand and you're all set.
Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up
Available in seven colors, this loose, long-sleeve sheer dress can be worn tied up or as is, and is the perfect coverup to rock poolside.
Beach Riot Alexa Top
Add a pop of color to your summer style with this 100% cotton button-up shirt from Beach Riot. Versatile enough to rock poolside or at the office, simply tuck it into your favorite high-waisted pants for chic vibes all day long.
Yuemengxuan Tassle Skirt
Fusing the crochet and Western trends seamlessly, this cover-up skirt flaunts adorable fringe detailing at the bottom, making it a standout piece for those ready to turn up the heat with their swimwear style. It's perfect for anyone looking to make a statement while lounging poolside or strolling along the beach.
Billabong Wild Pursuit Short Overall
Embrace the utilitarian chic vibe on the beach with these cute slouchy overalls by Billabong. Available in 18 colors to choose from, they're perfect for anyone who loves laid-back beachwear.
Maaji Women's Kimono
Radiant and vibrant, this kimono-style cover-up from Maaji boasts a stunning design featuring billowy sleeves and sheer chiffon fabric that offers a cheeky glimpse of your swimsuit underneath.
Saodimallsu V Neck Crochet Maxi Dress
With elegant bell sleeves and chic metal detailing, this crochet maxi dress is the secret to looking effortlessly sexy yet sophisticated without breaking the bank.
