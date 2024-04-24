Megan Thee Stallion Accused of Forcing Cameraman to Watch Her Have Sex With a Woman

Megan Thee Stallion is dealing with new legal troubles.
A former cameraman is suing the "Hot Girl Summer" singer for harassment and a hostile work environment, alleging that in June 2022 he was riding in an SUV with Megan in Ibiza, Spain, when she and another woman in the car started having sex next to him, according to the lawsuit obtained by E! News April 23.
According to the lawsuit, Emilio Garcia—who started working with Megan in 2018 and became her full-time personal cameraman in 2019—said that Megan told him after the incident, "Don't ever discuss what you saw."
Emilio said in the lawsuit that, at the time, he "could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country" and that he "was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal."
Emilio's suit also alleges that Megan (real name Megan Pete) began shaming him afterwards, calling him a "Fat b---h," telling him to "spit your food out" and that "you don't need to be eating."
Her lawyer Alex Spiro told E! News on April 23 that their team is planning to "deal with this in court."
"This is an employment claim for money," the lawyer said, "with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her."
Aside from the alleged harassment following the trip, Emilio said in the lawsuit that during his time with the "HISS" singer, he "was forced to take on a myriad of duties and work much longer hours." Specifically, he said he worked more than 50 hours "under the close scrutiny and explicit discretion of Stallion," who would contact him "at all hours, directing him to brainstorm TikTok videos" as well as edit content he had not shot.
Additionally, his lawsuit claims that the "harassment was so severe or pervasive" that it created "a hostile, abusive work environment" and made his work conditions "intolerable."
As a result of his position with Megan, 29, Emilio alleges he suffered from "substantial losses in earnings, other employment benefits, physical injuries, physical sickness, as well as emotional distress" and more fees, on top of enduring "a barrage of relentless sexual and fat-shaming comments plunging him into profound emotional distress."
Emilio said he was suddenly let go by Roc Nation—Megan's management company—the night before a scheduled shoot in June 2023.
Overall, Emilio is hoping that his lawsuit will help bring awareness to the difficulties of working in the entertainment industry.
"What I learned throughout the years is that, especially coming from an from an office environment, is you know, there's no HR department in the entertainment business," he told NBC News in an interview published April 23. "So I just really just want to encourage people to advocate for themselves."
"Megan just needs to pay our client what he's due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct," Emilio's attorney Ron Zambrano said in a statement to NBC News. "Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. 'Inappropriate' is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal."
Emilio is seeking unpaid wages, as well as interest on the wages, restitution of paid wages, punitive damages and the costs he has incurred, including attorney fees and the cost of the suit.