Megan Thee Stallion Accused of Forcing Cameraman to Watch Her Have Sex With a Woman

Megan Thee Stallion is dealing with new legal troubles.

A former cameraman is suing the "Hot Girl Summer" singer for harassment and a hostile work environment, alleging that in June 2022 he was riding in an SUV with Megan in Ibiza, Spain, when she and another woman in the car started having sex next to him, according to the lawsuit obtained by E! News April 23.

According to the lawsuit, Emilio Garcia—who started working with Megan in 2018 and became her full-time personal cameraman in 2019—said that Megan told him after the incident, "Don't ever discuss what you saw."

Emilio said in the lawsuit that, at the time, he "could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country" and that he "was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal."

Emilio's suit also alleges that Megan (real name Megan Pete) began shaming him afterwards, calling him a "Fat b---h," telling him to "spit your food out" and that "you don't need to be eating."

Her lawyer Alex Spiro told E! News on April 23 that their team is planning to "deal with this in court."

"This is an employment claim for money," the lawyer said, "with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her."