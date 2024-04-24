The Best Fanny Packs & Belt Bags for Every Occasion

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Our Picks:
- The Most Popular Fanny Pack on Amazon: MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack,
$19.97$9.96
- Editor's Pick: Patagonia Black Hole Waist Pack 5 L, $69
- The TikTok Favorite: Everywhere Belt Bag 1L, $38
- The Holographic Option: SoJourner Holographic Clear Fanny Pack Belt Bag,
$16.99$14.99
- The Fleece Option: Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece, $58
- The Leather Option: Rosie Belt Bag,
$299$109
- Best for Travel: Travelon Anti-Theft Metro Waistpack,
$65$40.99
- Best for Stadiums: Clearworld Clear Fanny Pack, $6.99
Whether you call them a fanny pack, belt bag, hip pack, or whatever, you have to admit that this hands-free style is useful, convenient, and so trendy. Having all your essentials handy is a gamechanger, and as a mom, I've found it a great way to keep extra diapers, snacks, and even a water bottle close at hand. But, there are so many styles to choose from, and trying to pick the one that fits your aesthetic can be a challenge. That's why I've put together a list of the best fanny packs and belt bags that are perfect for every occasion, from concerts to travel to just running errands.
There are so many great attributes to the fanny pack. You can wear it on your waist, use it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody, making it versatile and easy to style. You can get it in leather, nylon, fleece, and more, so you can potentially get one for every kind of outfit. And there are so many sizes, from mini to extra-large. To help you decide, I've noted the important specs, like color availability, plus the size and strap length.
So, keep on scrolling to find the best fanny pack, belt bag, hip pack, waist pack, and more, for just about every event and travel opportunity. With so many chic and practical choices (and price tags), you might need to snag more than one.
ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag
If you're looking for a simple, yet classic belt bag, this ODODOS fanny pack is a solid bet. It comes in 46 colors and is backed by over 17,000 5-star reviews on Amazon who praise that it's a perfect fit for all your essentials.
- Available colors: 46
- Size: 8 x 2 x 5.5 inches
- Strap length: 31 to 48 inches
SoJourner Holographic Clear Fanny Pack
Whether you're at Coachella, Stagecoach, or just want something a little more iridescent in your life, this holographic fanny pack is just what you need. It has a water-resistant exterior, front and back pockets, and reviewers rave about the cute, fun colors and prints available.
- Available colors: 16
- Size: 12 x 7.5 x 7 inches
- Strap length: 15 to 48 inches
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
TikTok loves this lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag (and you will, too). It's made of water-repellant fabric that's easy to clean, and tons of reviewers have called it "perfect."
- Available colors: 12
- Size: 7.5 x 2 x 5 inches
- Strap length: Up to 41.7 inches
ACE NEOPRENE FANNY PACK
Made of soft, water-resistant neoprene, this Dagne Dover fanny pack has so many pockets and compartments (even a key ring) so all your essentials have a secure spot. Reviewers also report that it's durable, leaving one fan to rave, "have had it over a year now and it looks just like I took it out of the bag!"
- Available colors: 19
- Size: 9.25 x 5.5 x 2.75 inches
- Strap length: Up to 36 inches
MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack
Backed by over 35,000 5-star reviews, this crossbody pack is beloved on Amazon. It has a classic fanny pack look that works on your waist or slung over your shoulder and has plenty of room for your phone, wallet, keys, and more. Plus, it comes in so many colors, I honestly lost count.
- Available colors: 48+
- Size: 14.3 x 5.9 x 3.5 inches
- Strap length: 20 to 50 inches
Patagonia Black Hole Waist Pack 5 L
I love this Patagonia waist pack -- it has so much room for a water bottle, my wallet, and whatever my son puts in my hand when we're on a walk. There's a mesh lumbar panel for comfortably wearing it on your hip, a water-repellant finish, and a thick strap. Whenever I wear it, I feel like I'm ready for an adventure.
- Available colors: 3
- Size: 16.5 x 6 x 4 inches
- Strap length: 11.5 to 42 inches
Rosie Belt Bag
You can never go wrong with a Kate Spade bag. This pebbled leather belt bag comes in 3 colors and goes with just about any outfit. You can wear it for coffee, a date night, or traveling, and one reviewer reported, "Money, keys, phone, glasses, and lip balm all fit nicely."
- Available colors: 3
- Size: 8.4 x 5.44 x 1.8 inches
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
This fleece version of the lululemon belt bag is on-trend and so stylish. Not only is the fleece so soft, the gold accents are also so chic. Reviewers rave that the size is perfect for all your essentials on the go.
- Available colors: 1
- Size: 7.5 x 2 x 5 inches
- Strap length: Up to 41.7 inches
Telena Belt Bag
Lightweight and water-resistant, this quilted belt bag looks more expensive than it is. Reviewers report that it has plenty of room inside without being bulky, and you'll love the $13 price tag.
- Available colors: 31
- Size: 7.5 x 2 x 5 inches
- Strap length: 30.7 to 48.8 inches
Pace Belt Bag In Signature Canvas
A Coach belt bag? I'm listening. It's designed with the signature Coach pattern and logo, has enough room for all your essentials, and reviewers rave that it's perfect for everyday shopping.
- Available colors: 31
- Size: 8.25 x 5 x 2.25 inches
Cotopaxi Kapai 1.5L Hip Pack - Del Dia
If you're looking for a bright, retro-inspired hip pack, then this Cotopaxi option is a solid bet. It also has an ergonomic back panel and one reviewer noted, "This size is pretty small but fits your phone and keys and just a few things if you need something small but adorable."
- Available colors: 1
- Size: 8 x 5 x 3 inches
- Strap length: 21 to 54 inches
Fanny Pack
This fanny pack is one of Etsy's bestsellers when it comes to belt bags. It's made of durable leather, comes in so many sizes, colors, and straps, it's sure to gather tons of compliments.
- Available colors: 35+
- Size: 8.7 x 5 x 2.4 inches
- Strap length: 23.6 to 41.3 inches
Travelon Anti-Theft Metro Waistpack
There are several anti-theft features that make this belt bag perfect for travel. There's RFID protected card slots, a zippered compartment that locks, slash-resistant straps, and more. Reviewers report there's plenty of room inside and report that it's actually water-resistant when you're sightseeing in the rain.
- Available colors: 3
- Size: 11 x 6 x 2 inches
- Strap length: Up to 56 inches
Fanny Pack
Using recycled and repurposed materials, Augustnoa creates socks, backpacks, and fanny packs that are stylish as they are eco-friendly. This chic fanny pack can be worn as a belt bag or crossbody, and has been made from 4 plastic bottles.
- Available colors: 4
- Size: 7.3 x 4.7 x 2 inches
- Strap length: Up to 41.7 inches
BAGGU Fanny Pack
This BAGGU fanny pack holds more than you think, according to reviewers. It's durable, versatile, and it's made of recycled heavyweight nylon that's available in 7 colors.
- Available colors: 7
- Size: 6.5 × 8 × 2 inches
- Strap length: Up to 45.5 inches
4Monster Hiking Waist Packs Portable
The best feature about this waist pack is that it easily folds into an included pouch so it's super convenient to travel with. Weighing just 2.1 ounces, it's also lightweight and comes in bright colors and florals.
- Available colors: 7
- Size: 2.2 × 6.1 × 4.7 inches
- Strap length: 16 to 50 inches
Clearworld Clear Fanny Pack
Get ready for your next concert or stadium event with this clear fanny pack. Featuring a transparent, durable material and stadium-approved dimensions, it'll make sure you breeze through security in a flash.
- Available colors: 5
- Size: 12.6 × 6.3 × 6.7 inches
- Strap length: 22 to 38 inches
NATHAN Running Belt
If you're a runner or just want that sporty look, you need this NATHAN running belt. I have one and it doesn't bounce as I move and has plenty of room for keys, a phone, energy gels, and more.
- Available colors: 4
- Size: 7.99 × 6 × 1.93 inches
- Strap length: 26 to 44 inches
