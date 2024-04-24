The Best Fanny Packs & Belt Bags for Every Occasion

From a wildly popular fanny pack on Amazon that's under $10 to a TikTok-beloved belt bag on lululemon, these waist bags are perfect for travel, errands, exercise, concerts, and more.

By Megan Gray Apr 24, 2024 12:01 AMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
shop_fanny packs_heroPhotos Courtesy of Dagne Dover

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Our Picks:

Whether you call them a fanny pack, belt bag, hip pack, or whatever, you have to admit that this hands-free style is useful, convenient, and so trendy. Having all your essentials handy is a gamechanger, and as a mom, I've found it a great way to keep extra diapers, snacks, and even a water bottle close at hand. But, there are so many styles to choose from, and trying to pick the one that fits your aesthetic can be a challenge. That's why I've put together a list of the best fanny packs and belt bags that are perfect for every occasion, from concerts to travel to just running errands. 

There are so many great attributes to the fanny pack. You can wear it on your waist, use it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody, making it versatile and easy to style. You can get it in leather, nylon, fleece, and more, so you can potentially get one for every kind of outfit. And there are so many sizes, from mini to extra-large. To help you decide, I've noted the important specs, like color availability, plus the size and strap length.

So, keep on scrolling to find the best fanny pack, belt bag, hip pack, waist pack, and more, for just about every event and travel opportunity. With so many chic and practical choices (and price tags), you might need to snag more than one.

ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag

If you're looking for a simple, yet classic belt bag, this ODODOS fanny pack is a solid bet. It comes in 46 colors and is backed by over 17,000 5-star reviews on Amazon who praise that it's a perfect fit for all your essentials.

$13.98
Amazon
  • Available colors: 46
  • Size: 8 x 2 x 5.5 inches
  • Strap length: 31 to 48 inches

SoJourner Holographic Clear Fanny Pack

Whether you're at Coachella, Stagecoach, or just want something a little more iridescent in your life, this holographic fanny pack is just what you need. It has a water-resistant exterior, front and back pockets, and reviewers rave about the cute, fun colors and prints available.

$16.99
$14.99
Amazon
  • Available colors: 16
  • Size: 12 x 7.5 x 7 inches
  • Strap length: 15 to 48 inches

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

TikTok loves this lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag (and you will, too). It's made of water-repellant fabric that's easy to clean, and tons of reviewers have called it "perfect." 

$38
lululemon
  • Available colors: 12
  • Size: 7.5 x 2 x 5 inches
  • Strap length: Up to 41.7 inches

ACE NEOPRENE FANNY PACK

Made of soft, water-resistant neoprene, this Dagne Dover fanny pack has so many pockets and compartments (even a key ring) so all your essentials have a secure spot. Reviewers also report that it's durable, leaving one fan to rave, "have had it over a year now and it looks just like I took it out of the bag!"

$95
Dagne Dover
  • Available colors: 19
  • Size: 9.25 x 5.5 x 2.75 inches
  • Strap length: Up to 36 inches

MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack

Backed by over 35,000 5-star reviews, this crossbody pack is beloved on Amazon. It has a classic fanny pack look that works on your waist or slung over your shoulder and has plenty of room for your phone, wallet, keys, and more. Plus, it comes in so many colors, I honestly lost count.

$19.97
$9.96
Amazon
  • Available colors: 48+
  • Size: 14.3 x 5.9 x 3.5 inches
  • Strap length: 20 to 50 inches

Patagonia Black Hole Waist Pack 5 L

I love this Patagonia waist pack -- it has so much room for a water bottle, my wallet, and whatever my son puts in my hand when we're on a walk. There's a mesh lumbar panel for comfortably wearing it on your hip, a water-repellant finish, and a thick strap. Whenever I wear it, I feel like I'm ready for an adventure.

$69
REI
  • Available colors: 3
  • Size: 16.5 x 6 x 4 inches
  • Strap length: 11.5 to 42 inches

Rosie Belt Bag

You can never go wrong with a Kate Spade bag. This pebbled leather belt bag comes in 3 colors and goes with just about any outfit. You can wear it for coffee, a date night, or traveling, and one reviewer reported, "Money, keys, phone, glasses, and lip balm all fit nicely."

$299
$109
Kate Spade Outlet
  • Available colors: 3
  • Size: 8.4 x 5.44 x 1.8 inches

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

This fleece version of the lululemon belt bag is on-trend and so stylish. Not only is the fleece so soft, the gold accents are also so chic. Reviewers rave that the size is perfect for all your essentials on the go.

$58
lululemon
  • Available colors: 1
  • Size: 7.5 x 2 x 5 inches
  • Strap length: Up to 41.7 inches

Telena Belt Bag

Lightweight and water-resistant, this quilted belt bag looks more expensive than it is. Reviewers report that it has plenty of room inside without being bulky, and you'll love the $13 price tag. 

$16.99
$13.59
Amazon
  • Available colors: 31
  • Size: 7.5 x 2 x 5 inches
  • Strap length: 30.7 to 48.8 inches

Pace Belt Bag In Signature Canvas

A Coach belt bag? I'm listening. It's designed with the signature Coach pattern and logo, has enough room for all your essentials, and reviewers rave that it's perfect for everyday shopping.

$278
$83.40
Coach Outlet
  • Available colors: 31
  • Size: 8.25 x 5 x 2.25 inches
read
This $14 Amazon Belt Bag With Over 12,000 Five-Star Ratings Will Be Your Favorite Practical Accessory

Cotopaxi Kapai 1.5L Hip Pack - Del Dia

If you're looking for a bright, retro-inspired hip pack, then this Cotopaxi option is a solid bet. It also has an ergonomic back panel and one reviewer noted, "This size is pretty small but fits your phone and keys and just a few things if you need something small but adorable."

$28
REI
  • Available colors: 1
  • Size: 8 x 5 x 3 inches
  • Strap length: 21 to 54 inches

Fanny Pack

This fanny pack is one of Etsy's bestsellers when it comes to belt bags. It's made of durable leather, comes in so many sizes, colors, and straps, it's sure to gather tons of compliments.

$49.91
$39.93
Etsy
  • Available colors: 35+
  • Size: 8.7 x 5 x 2.4 inches
  • Strap length: 23.6 to 41.3 inches

Travelon Anti-Theft Metro Waistpack

There are several anti-theft features that make this belt bag perfect for travel. There's RFID protected card slots, a zippered compartment that locks, slash-resistant straps, and more. Reviewers report there's plenty of room inside and report that it's actually water-resistant when you're sightseeing in the rain.

$65
$40.99
Amazon
  • Available colors: 3
  • Size: 11 x 6 x 2 inches
  • Strap length: Up to 56 inches

Fanny Pack

Using recycled and repurposed materials, Augustnoa creates socks, backpacks, and fanny packs that are stylish as they are eco-friendly. This chic fanny pack can be worn as a belt bag or crossbody, and has been made from 4 plastic bottles.

$58
Augustnoa
  • Available colors: 4
  • Size: 7.3 x 4.7 x 2 inches
  • Strap length: Up to 41.7 inches

BAGGU Fanny Pack

This BAGGU fanny pack holds more than you think, according to reviewers. It's durable, versatile, and it's made of recycled heavyweight nylon that's available in 7 colors.

$52
Amazon
  • Available colors: 7
  • Size: 6.5 × 8 × 2 inches
  • Strap length: Up to 45.5 inches

4Monster Hiking Waist Packs Portable

The best feature about this waist pack is that it easily folds into an included pouch so it's super convenient to travel with. Weighing just 2.1 ounces, it's also lightweight and comes in bright colors and florals.

$16.99
Amazon
  • Available colors: 7
  • Size: 2.2 × 6.1 × 4.7 inches
  • Strap length: 16 to 50 inches

Clearworld Clear Fanny Pack

Get ready for your next concert or stadium event with this clear fanny pack. Featuring a transparent, durable material and stadium-approved dimensions, it'll make sure you breeze through security in a flash.

$6.99
Amazon
  • Available colors: 5
  • Size: 12.6 × 6.3 × 6.7 inches
  • Strap length: 22 to 38 inches

NATHAN Running Belt

If you're a runner or just want that sporty look, you need this NATHAN running belt. I have one and it doesn't bounce as I move and has plenty of room for keys, a phone, energy gels, and more.

$29.63
$25.56
Amazon
  • Available colors: 4
  • Size: 7.99 × 6 × 1.93 inches
  • Strap length: 26 to 44 inches

Looking for more belt bags? Then check out these picks that are under $35 (but look way more expensive).