The Best Fanny Packs & Belt Bags for Every Occasion

Whether you call them a fanny pack, belt bag, hip pack, or whatever, you have to admit that this hands-free style is useful, convenient, and so trendy. Having all your essentials handy is a gamechanger, and as a mom, I've found it a great way to keep extra diapers, snacks, and even a water bottle close at hand. But, there are so many styles to choose from, and trying to pick the one that fits your aesthetic can be a challenge. That's why I've put together a list of the best fanny packs and belt bags that are perfect for every occasion, from concerts to travel to just running errands.

There are so many great attributes to the fanny pack. You can wear it on your waist, use it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody, making it versatile and easy to style. You can get it in leather, nylon, fleece, and more, so you can potentially get one for every kind of outfit. And there are so many sizes, from mini to extra-large. To help you decide, I've noted the important specs, like color availability, plus the size and strap length.

So, keep on scrolling to find the best fanny pack, belt bag, hip pack, waist pack, and more, for just about every event and travel opportunity. With so many chic and practical choices (and price tags), you might need to snag more than one.