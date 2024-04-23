Jana Kramer Considering Another Baby With Fiancé Allan Russell 5 Months After Giving Birth

Watch : Jana Kramer Welcomes Baby No. 3

Jana Kramer got the boy, but she may want more.

Five months after giving birth to her and fiancé Allan Russell's son Roman, the country singer—who is also mom to kids Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5, with ex Mike Caussin—started thinking about expanding her brood. In fact, she spent two weeks believing she was expecting again after she and Allan has a little "little whoopsie."

"It's literally never happened before, he's so careful," Jana shared on the April 22 episode of her Whine Down podcast. "So, I take a test and I see a faint, faint, faint, faint, faint, faint line."

With her period also being late at the time, Jana said she was "freaking out."

"This is how it happened with Roman," she explained. "So I was like, 'I'm totally pregnant.'"

But the One Tree Hill alum realized the test results were actually negative when she eventually started menstruating. And after spending weeks thinking that she was going to have another baby, Jana said she felt a pang of disappointment.