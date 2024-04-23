Jana Kramer Considering Another Baby With Fiancé Allan Russell 5 Months After Giving Birth

Jana Kramer got the boy, but she may want more.
Five months after giving birth to her and fiancé Allan Russell's son Roman, the country singer—who is also mom to kids Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5, with ex Mike Caussin—started thinking about expanding her brood. In fact, she spent two weeks believing she was expecting again after she and Allan has a little "little whoopsie."
"It's literally never happened before, he's so careful," Jana shared on the April 22 episode of her Whine Down podcast. "So, I take a test and I see a faint, faint, faint, faint, faint, faint line."
With her period also being late at the time, Jana said she was "freaking out."
"This is how it happened with Roman," she explained. "So I was like, 'I'm totally pregnant.'"
But the One Tree Hill alum realized the test results were actually negative when she eventually started menstruating. And after spending weeks thinking that she was going to have another baby, Jana said she felt a pang of disappointment.
"I was like, 'Well, I kind of want another one,'" she confessed. "I got to a place where I'm like, 'I would love another one with [Allan] on the right timeline.'"
However, Jana noted that her age is making her twice about trying.
"But I'm 40, and that's the piece that stops me," she continued. "If I was younger, I would have another in a heartbeat."
The "Why Ya Wanna" artist also thought about using a surrogate, though she said Allan, 43, "doesn't want to do it that way" even though he's open to having more kids.
"I don't think my body could handle another one and he doesn't want to do IVF," Jana noted, "so I think it's done."
