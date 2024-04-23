Jana Kramer Considering Another Baby With Fiancé Allan Russell 5 Months After Giving Birth

Jana Kramer—who gave birth to her and fiancé Allan Russell's son in November—said she felt a pang of disappointment when her latest pregnancy test came back negative: "I kind of want another one."

Jana Kramer got the boy, but she may want more.

Five months after giving birth to her and fiancé Allan Russell's son Roman, the country singer—who is also mom to kids Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5, with ex Mike Caussin—started thinking about expanding her brood. In fact, she spent two weeks believing she was expecting again after she and Allan has a little "little whoopsie."

"It's literally never happened before, he's so careful," Jana shared on the April 22 episode of her Whine Down podcast. "So, I take a test and I see a faint, faint, faint, faint, faint, faint line."

With her period also being late at the time, Jana said she was "freaking out."

"This is how it happened with Roman," she explained. "So I was like, 'I'm totally pregnant.'" 

But the One Tree Hill alum realized the test results were actually negative when she eventually started menstruating. And after spending weeks thinking that she was going to have another baby, Jana said she felt a pang of disappointment.

"I was like, 'Well, I kind of want another one,'" she confessed. "I got to a place where I'm like, 'I would love another one with [Allan] on the right timeline.'"

However, Jana noted that her age is making her twice about trying.

"But I'm 40, and that's the piece that stops me," she continued. "If I was younger, I would have another in a heartbeat."

 

Instagram/Jana Kramer

The "Why Ya Wanna" artist also thought about using a surrogate, though she said Allan, 43, "doesn't want to do it that way" even though he's open to having more kids.

"I don't think my body could handle another one and he doesn't want to do IVF," Jana noted, "so I think it's done."

To see Jana's family photos with her three kids, keep reading.

Instagram/Jana Kramer

Newest Member

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell snuggled up with their son Roman during Easter celebrations in 2024.

Instagram

Michigan Memories

Jana and Allan posed for a family portait her kids Jolie and Jace—who she shares with ex Mike Caussin—in August 2023, writing, "Family fun in Michigan."

Instagram

Fourth of July Festivities

"That’s a wrap on another 4th of July family trip," Jana wrote in 2023. "Core memories made."

Instagram

Michigander Crew

The family celebrated the holiday in The Great Lakes State.

Instagram

Scary Season

"You’ve got a friend in us," the star wrote while channeling Toy Story for Halloween 2022. "Love, little Bo Peep, buzz, Jessie and Woody."

Instagram

First Day of School

Jolie started second grade in 2023, sharing that she wants to be an actress and singer like her mom.

Instagram

Not So Stoked

"Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not," Jana joked. "2nd grade and the last year of preschool here they come!"

Instagram

Feeling Jolly

"Celebrated Christmas morning with the kiddos today," she wrote on Dec. 26, 2022. "It was still the same joy even on a different day…and it even snowed just like a true Christmas Day. Pure magic. Thanks to the mommas who told me about this idea." But not all was festive, as she noted, "And a big Shoutout to the grinch for leaving me the flu in my stocking and an ear infection for Jace."

Instagram

Happy New Year!

Jana was feeling "blessed" on New Year's Eve 2022. "Happy New Years from me and my babies!" she wrote.

Instagram

Anchors Up!

Jana and Jolie had a mother-daughter boating trip in July 2023.

Instagram

Sister-To-Be

The actress captioned the shot, "Best mommy daughter time."

Instagram

"Momma Daughter Time"

The "I Got the Boy" singer gave a glimpse into "life lately" in June 2023, featuring Jolie enjoying a sweet summer treat.

Instagram

Brotherhood

Her son Jace was all smiles after removing his Spider-Man face paint while bearing a "Brotherhood" T-shirt.

