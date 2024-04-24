Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals What Really Goes Down in the Infamous Olympic Village

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Dare we say you'll flip (jump) over what Kristi Yamaguchi had to say about the Olympic Village.

Because the figure skater recently gave some insight about what the athletes' residence—which has long been considered the hook-up location for players—was like when she won gold at the 1992 Winter Games.

"The Olympics is an incredible experience," Kristi told E! News in an exclusive interview. "All around you, you're meeting so many incredible idols and people you look up to. I think people, of course, after they finish competing, are enjoying themselves."

It's no surprise that the euphoria from the excitement, energy and achievements stirs up some sexual feelings. In fact, it was so clear that by the 1992 Winter Olympics, host countries began distributing condoms to athletes. And 10 years later, Durex shared they supplied the village with some 150,000 condoms. That number tripled by 2016.

But Kristi, who only competed in Albertville, wasn't indulging like other athletes. "Unfortunately, the woman in figure skating literally competed on the last day," Kristi said with a laugh, "so I was zoned in and focused all the way to the end."