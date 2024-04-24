Kristi Yamaguchi Reveals What Really Goes Down in the Infamous Olympic Village

Dare we say you'll flip (jump) over what Kristi Yamaguchi had to say about the Olympic Village.
Because the figure skater recently gave some insight about what the athletes' residence—which has long been considered the hook-up location for players—was like when she won gold at the 1992 Winter Games.
"The Olympics is an incredible experience," Kristi told E! News in an exclusive interview. "All around you, you're meeting so many incredible idols and people you look up to. I think people, of course, after they finish competing, are enjoying themselves."
It's no surprise that the euphoria from the excitement, energy and achievements stirs up some sexual feelings. In fact, it was so clear that by the 1992 Winter Olympics, host countries began distributing condoms to athletes. And 10 years later, Durex shared they supplied the village with some 150,000 condoms. That number tripled by 2016.
But Kristi, who only competed in Albertville, wasn't indulging like other athletes. "Unfortunately, the woman in figure skating literally competed on the last day," Kristi said with a laugh, "so I was zoned in and focused all the way to the end."
But that doesn't mean that no one caught her eye. The Dream Big, Little Pig! author met her husband, former ice hockey player Bret Hedican, while they competed for Team USA, once joking to USA Today, "I guess you could say that 1992 in Albertville was a pretty good experience for me."
So, oui, Kristi—who's celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month this May by launching her own doll in Barbie's Inspiring Women series—looks back at her time in France fondly.
"Once you were there, it was like, 'Try to enjoy the moment even though you feel the pressure, but try to really believe in yourself,'" Kristi explained to E! News. "'Believe that you had put the work in, that you are ready and prepared and could go out there.' No matter what medal or placement you ended up in, if you went out there and performed your best, that is a huge triumph. Just to be at the Olympic Games—it was a dream, for sure."
Of course, she wasn't the only athlete that had us handing out perfect 10s and learning what a triple salchow is.
