Would Blake Shelton Ever Return to The Voice? He Says…

Blake Shelton doesn't regret his sweet escape from The Voice.
In fact, the "God's Country" singer shared that he has no plans to return to the singing competition series as a judge, saying that the "chapter is closed."
"I did 23 seasons of the show and I enjoyed it," Blake exclusively told E! News at the April 22 opening of his new bar Ole Red Las Vegas, "and by the time I got to that last season, it was time."
Noting that during his tenure he'd witnessed a number of rule changes and "block buttons" and "steal buttons," he added, "I've seen every reincarnation of the show that we could come up with to try to keep it exciting."
As for what Blake intends to focus on instead? The 47-year-old revealed he hopes to return to his roots.
"I needed to get back to what my day job was anyway," he shared, "which is, you know, being a country singer."
But that's not to say Blake—who married fellow Voice judge Gwen Stefani, 54, in 2021—doesn't have a special place in his heart for the NBC show.
"I don't mean to sound like I'm not a part of the family anymore," he clarified. "It was the most important years of my life where I was a coach on The Voice. But as far as the job goes, I don't think I'm ever ready to do that again as I sit here now."
Music isn't the only thing to expect from Blake's future. The "Honey Bee" artist—who is the step-father to Gwen's three kids Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with ex Gavin Rossdale—shared why he's also looking forward to the public reception of his new bar, which was named for his 2001 hit "Ol' Red."
"People love having a Nashville connection in Las Vegas because so many country music fans come to Las Vegas," Blake told E! of the honky tonk's concept. "To be able to take a break from gambling or whatever you're doing here and just come have a beer and listen to some live country music is going to be so handy."
-- Reporting by Rachel Smith
Keep reading for more times Blake and Gwen have gushed about how much their relationship means to them.
(E! News and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)