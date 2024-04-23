Would Blake Shelton Ever Return to The Voice? He Says…

Watch : Blake Shelton Dishes on His Next Chapter After Leaving 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton doesn't regret his sweet escape from The Voice.

In fact, the "God's Country" singer shared that he has no plans to return to the singing competition series as a judge, saying that the "chapter is closed."

"I did 23 seasons of the show and I enjoyed it," Blake exclusively told E! News at the April 22 opening of his new bar Ole Red Las Vegas, "and by the time I got to that last season, it was time."

Noting that during his tenure he'd witnessed a number of rule changes and "block buttons" and "steal buttons," he added, "I've seen every reincarnation of the show that we could come up with to try to keep it exciting."

As for what Blake intends to focus on instead? The 47-year-old revealed he hopes to return to his roots.

"I needed to get back to what my day job was anyway," he shared, "which is, you know, being a country singer."