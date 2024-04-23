Proof Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens Won’t Be Sticking to Status Quo After Welcoming Baby

Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens shared what she plans to do with her career after giving birth to her first baby with husband Cole Trucker: "I am leaving it to the wind."

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 23, 2024 8:43 PMTags
BabiesVanessa HudgensPregnanciesCelebrities
Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Cole Tucker!

Vanessa Hudgens has her head in the game.

As she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, the High School Musical alum is already looking ahead to her future as a working mom. Though there's "no crystal ball here" to tell Vanessa what maternity leave will look like, she says there are still plenty of career milestones she'd like hit.

"I am leaving it to the wind," she said in an interview with Bustle published April 23. "There's a lot that I want to do regardless of the timing. There's a lot I feel like I still haven't done, so I'm just continuing to work towards those things in whatever way."

One of those goals? Directing, which the 35-year-old said she'd like to try "somewhere down the line."

"I feel like my taste is just so bizarre and not what people expect," Vanessa noted, "and I feel like that's what makes interesting directors—when they've got a specific and different point of view."

photos
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker: Romance Rewind

But for now, Vanessa is soarin', flyin' into her motherhood journey. In fact, the Downtown Owl actress—who is considered a staple at the annual Coachella Music Festival—opted to skip this year's event.

"The walking sounded aggressive," she quipped. "It's a lot of walking."

Vanessa announced her pregnancy with Cole, 27, on the Oscars red carpet in March, showing off her growing bump in a black turtleneck gown from Vera Wang. The baby news came just three months after the couple tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico.

At the time, Vanessa wrote on Instagram of her baby belly reveal, "One for the books."

Keep reading to see her pregnancy style.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Surprise!

Vanessa announced her pregnancy on the red carpet at the Oscars in March 2024, three months after marrying Cole Tucker.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Oscars Style

The actress showed off her baby bump in a black Vera Wang gown.

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Date Look

Vanessa captioned this April 2024 selfie: "Date night."

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

BBFs

The High School Musical posed with pals Laura New and Andrew ReVille in a bluie-gray dress.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Caliwater Kids

Flower Power

Vanessa showcased her baby bump in a floral dress at the Caliwater Kids launch event in March 2024, more than a week after revealing her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Caliwater Kids

Hoppy Mama-to-Be

The pregnant actress appeared with a furry friend at the Caliwater Kids launch event at The Grove in Los Angeles in March 2024.

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Bumpin' Along

Sharing a workout selfie, Vanessa wrote on Instagram, "Spring has sprung."

Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens

Happiest Place on Earth

Vanessa shared this pics from a trip to Disneyland with Sarah Hyland and other friends in March 2024, one week after revealing her pregnancy.

Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens

Maternity Chic

The actress touched her baby bump at a Caliwater Kids event during the Natural Products Expo West 2024 trade show in Anaheim, Calif., in March 2024.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Oscars Party Style

The actress showcased her baby bump at Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars after-party.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Red Carpet Regal

The star posed on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars after-party.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Baring the Bump

The actress sported a black, semi-sheer Alberta Ferretti gown, paired with matching Gianvito Rossi sandals and Chopard jewelry.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Below Deck Mediterranean Has a Major Crew Shakeup in S9 Trailer

2

Zendaya Aces Her Style Game Again With Head-Turning Outfit Change

3

Beyoncé Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Hair With Wash Day Routine

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Below Deck Mediterranean Has a Major Crew Shakeup in S9 Trailer

2

Zendaya Aces Her Style Game Again With Head-Turning Outfit Change

3

Beyoncé Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Hair With Wash Day Routine

4

Taylor Swift Reveals the Real Meaning Behind TTPD Songs

5

Rapper Chris King Dead at 32: Justin Bieber & More Pay Tribute