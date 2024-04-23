Proof Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens Won’t Be Sticking to Status Quo After Welcoming Baby

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Cole Tucker!

Vanessa Hudgens has her head in the game.

As she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, the High School Musical alum is already looking ahead to her future as a working mom. Though there's "no crystal ball here" to tell Vanessa what maternity leave will look like, she says there are still plenty of career milestones she'd like hit.

"I am leaving it to the wind," she said in an interview with Bustle published April 23. "There's a lot that I want to do regardless of the timing. There's a lot I feel like I still haven't done, so I'm just continuing to work towards those things in whatever way."

One of those goals? Directing, which the 35-year-old said she'd like to try "somewhere down the line."

"I feel like my taste is just so bizarre and not what people expect," Vanessa noted, "and I feel like that's what makes interesting directors—when they've got a specific and different point of view."