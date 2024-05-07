Sydney Sweeney Is Unrecognizable With Black Fringe Hair Transformation

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Sydney Sweeney’s Debuts Short Black Hair With Edgy New Look!

Sydney Sweeney's latest hair transformation is simply euphoric.

The Madame Web actress stepped onto the 2024 Met Gala red carpet May 6 sporting a black bob, complete with fringe bangs. (See all the stars at the 2024 Met Gala here.)

To follow the night's "The Garden of Time" dress code, Sydney—known for her blonde locks—paired her new 'do with a blue Miu Miu dress, embroidered with flowers, and black gloves.

Sweeney's fashionable outing proves she's shaking off any negative headlines aimed at her, including criticism from producer Carol Baum.

In fact, after Baum said at a recent event that the Euphoria star is "not pretty" and that "she can't act," Sweeney's team fired back.

"How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman," a rep for the 26-year-old said in a statement to E! News April 17. "If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful."