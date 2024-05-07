Sydney Sweeney Is Unrecognizable With Black Fringe Hair Transformation

Sydney Sweeney rocked black hair and fringe bangs at the 2024 Met Gala in NYC on May 6, pairing her look with a blue Miu Miu dress and black gloves.

Sydney Sweeney's latest hair transformation is simply euphoric.

The Madame Web actress stepped onto the 2024 Met Gala red carpet May 6 sporting a black bob, complete with fringe bangs. (See all the stars at the 2024 Met Gala here.)

To follow the night's "The Garden of Time" dress code, Sydney—known for her blonde locks—paired her new 'do with a blue Miu Miu dress, embroidered with flowers, and black gloves.

Sweeney's fashionable outing proves she's shaking off any negative headlines aimed at her, including criticism from producer Carol Baum.

In fact, after Baum said at a recent event that the Euphoria star is "not pretty" and that "she can't act," Sweeney's team fired back.

"How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman," a rep for the 26-year-old said in a statement to E! News April 17. "If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful."

"To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer," the message continued, "speaks volumes about Ms. Baum's character."

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

As Sweeney's camp pointed out, she wears many hats when it comes to her projects, including producing her films Immaculate and Anyone But You.

Speaking of Anyone But You, the movie was such a hit at the box office, fans are already calling for a sequel.

Though Sweeney played coy in February when E! News asked her about a possible follow-up film with Glen Powell, saying, "You never know, you'll have to wait and see."

In the meantime, keep reading to see all the stars, including Sweeney, at the 2024 Met Gala.

