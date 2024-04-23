Zendaya Continues to Ace Her Style Game With Head-Turning Outfit Change

Watch : Zendaya’s Brutally Honest Thoughts About Turning 30 Are So Relatable (Exclusive)

Game, set or match—Zendaya continues to serve with her fashion.

As the 27-year-old continues to promote her new film Challengers—which also stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist—she's pulling out all the stops when it comes to her style.

Most recently, the Euphoria star has traded in her tennis whites for neon green with her final press tour looks.

For an April 23 Good Morning America appearance, Zendaya turned up in a flowy, green and white spaghetti strap dress adorned with sunflowers. Topped with bold green lines reminiscent of tennis court paint, the dress flounced down to her upper calves, and included a white tulle skirt underneath. She topped off the look with white heels and a voluminous, but straight hairstyle.

As she left ABC studios that same day, the "Replay" singer went for a classy tennis ball vibe with a bright neon skirt suit, complete with a silver arrow brooch button and matching bright heels.