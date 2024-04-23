Zendaya Continues to Ace Her Style Game With Head-Turning Outfit Change

Game, set or match—Zendaya continues to serve with her fashion.
As the 27-year-old continues to promote her new film Challengers—which also stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist—she's pulling out all the stops when it comes to her style.
Most recently, the Euphoria star has traded in her tennis whites for neon green with her final press tour looks.
For an April 23 Good Morning America appearance, Zendaya turned up in a flowy, green and white spaghetti strap dress adorned with sunflowers. Topped with bold green lines reminiscent of tennis court paint, the dress flounced down to her upper calves, and included a white tulle skirt underneath. She topped off the look with white heels and a voluminous, but straight hairstyle.
As she left ABC studios that same day, the "Replay" singer went for a classy tennis ball vibe with a bright neon skirt suit, complete with a silver arrow brooch button and matching bright heels.
Fans of Zendaya know to keep their eyes peeled for her looks. And her Challengers press tour has only proved that her collaboration with stylist Law Roach—who she's been with since her Shake It Up days—only continues to get better, especially since they started incorporating theme wear into her dressing.
"We've been working together for many years and we've been doing themed dressing since The Greatest Showman," she explained to E! News at the Challengers' Los Angeles premiere April 16. "It's so nice to be able to experiment with fashion."
Zendaya also teased that the stylish duo has "some ideas" percolating for the upcoming Met Gala—during which she'll serve as a co-chair along with Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.
And as for why it's so fun for her as an actress and a self-proclaimed "shy person" to show out with her fashion?
"It just adds this layer of protection and confidence," she added to E! News. "I get to kind of create these characters, almost like in films."
As she said of her looks over the past month as she promotes her tennis romance film, which hits theaters April 26, "I've really enjoyed a lot of these."
Read on for more Zendaya looks that you'll beyond love—especially when speaking in tennis terms.