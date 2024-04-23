Rumer Willis Celebrates Her "Mama Curves" With New Message About Her Postpartum Body

Rumer Willis is embracing every stage of her postpartum journey.
In fact, one year after welcoming her baby girl Louetta with partner Derek Richard Thomas, the 35-year-old revealed how becoming a mom has given her a fresh outlook on her body.
"Leaning in to my mama curves in the jungle," Rumer captioned her April 22 Instagram, alongside several snaps of herself in a bikini. "It's been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human."
The eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore explained why it's important to celebrate herself and set an example for baby Louetta.
"I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in," she continued, "so I can show my daughter what unconditional self love and acceptance looks like."
Although Rumer has accepted the changes that come with motherhood, she's still learning valuable lessons.
"This has been such an experience from the moment I got pregnant til now," the House Bunny star told E! News' Francesca Amiker in November. "It's been such an exercise in surrender and self-trust. Everyone will give you advice—grandparents, friends, sisters, doctors—and the truth is you really have to trust yourself."
That's the approach she's taken with breastfeeding, especially since people have tried inserting their opinions.
"If people look at me weird or judge me, that's fine," Rumer said. "Whatever your journey is, don't be ashamed. It's such a privilege to be able to feed your child and have those moments of connection. Are you going to prioritize what other people think of you over your connection with your child?"
Instead of feeding into the mom-shaming, the actress has used her experience to empower others.
"It doesn't seem like there's a general container of support for women to continue on their breastfeeding journey," she noted. "So, it's really important to be able to talk about it."
Since becoming a mom, Rumer has candidly discussed everything from breastfeeding to her body image. Keep reading to see all of her words of wisdom.