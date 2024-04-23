Rumer Willis Celebrates Her "Mama Curves" With New Message About Her Postpartum Body

Watch : Rumer Willis Responds to "Nasty" Online Troll Comments

Rumer Willis is embracing every stage of her postpartum journey.

In fact, one year after welcoming her baby girl Louetta with partner Derek Richard Thomas, the 35-year-old revealed how becoming a mom has given her a fresh outlook on her body.

"Leaning in to my mama curves in the jungle," Rumer captioned her April 22 Instagram, alongside several snaps of herself in a bikini. "It's been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human."

The eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore explained why it's important to celebrate herself and set an example for baby Louetta.

"I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in," she continued, "so I can show my daughter what unconditional self love and acceptance looks like."