Kellie Pickler Returns to Stage for First Performance Since Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

Kellie Pickler performed for the first time since husband Kyle Jacobs' death, taking part in a Patsy Cline tribute in Nashville.

Kellie Pickler is back on stage.

The American Idol alum performed for the first time since her husband Kyle Jacobs' death last year, participating in a show honoring the late Patsy Cline at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on April 22. And Kellie was greeted with a standing ovation as she made her way onto the stage.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I was not incredibly nervous right now," she admitted to the crowd, as seen in a TikTok video shared by Music Mayhem Magazine. "It's been the first time I've been up on stage in a while. I will say that I am incredibly honored to be a part of honoring Miss Patsy Cline. She is a huge reason why I fell in love with music." 

As for what she sang during the Walkin' After Midnight: The Music Of Patsy Cline show—which also featured Wynonna Judd, Rita Wilson and more—Kellie selected her hit "The Woman I Am" and explained why it's near and dear to her heart.

"My husband and I actually wrote this song together, gosh, over a decade ago," she continued. The last time I was here in the Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight."

Kellie's performance comes a little more than a year after Kyle died at the age of 49. The songwriter—who worked on hits like Garth Brooks' "More Than a Memory"—was found dead at his and Kellie's Tennessee home in February 2023, and an autopsy determined he died by suicide.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Six months later, Kellie spoke out about her grief and expressed her gratitude for all the kind messages she'd received.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'" she told People. "I have chosen to heed his advice. Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life."

To look back at Kellie and Kyle's relationship throughout the years, keep reading.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

