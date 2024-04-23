Kellie Pickler Returns to Stage for First Performance Since Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

Watch : Kellie Pickler Shares Heartbreaking Message After Her Husband's Death

Kellie Pickler is back on stage.

The American Idol alum performed for the first time since her husband Kyle Jacobs' death last year, participating in a show honoring the late Patsy Cline at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on April 22. And Kellie was greeted with a standing ovation as she made her way onto the stage.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I was not incredibly nervous right now," she admitted to the crowd, as seen in a TikTok video shared by Music Mayhem Magazine. "It's been the first time I've been up on stage in a while. I will say that I am incredibly honored to be a part of honoring Miss Patsy Cline. She is a huge reason why I fell in love with music."

As for what she sang during the Walkin' After Midnight: The Music Of Patsy Cline show—which also featured Wynonna Judd, Rita Wilson and more—Kellie selected her hit "The Woman I Am" and explained why it's near and dear to her heart.

"My husband and I actually wrote this song together, gosh, over a decade ago," she continued. The last time I was here in the Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight."