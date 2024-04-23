The Best Personalized & Unique Gifts For Teachers That Will Score an A+

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let's hear it for the teachers -- it is almost Teacher Appreciation Day, after all. Day in and day out they're shaping the minds of tomorrow, dealing with our kids, and, well, dealing with our kids. Whether they're teaching toddlers or teens, these hard-working individuals are often underpaid, overworked, and super stressed. There's no better way to show them your appreciation for all the hard work they do than with a thoughtful gift. To give you some ideas, I've consulted with my kids' teachers, friends, messageboards, and strangers on the street, to bring you the best gift ideas for teachers.

From a 50-pack of KN95 face masks to luxurious hand creams to an extra large tote bag, these are the practical and unique presents that educators will love. There's also an Amazon gift card, which is always a slam dunk. All you need to do is order these items before the school year is over.

So keep on scrolling to see the best gifts for teachers that might just earn you some extra credit.