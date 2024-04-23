Kid Cudi Breaks His Foot After Leaping Off Coachella Stage

Watch : Grimes Apologizes For Tech Problems During Coachella 2024 Performance

Kid Cudi's pursuit of a good show left him in a cast.

The "Day 'N' Nite" artist revealed he broke his foot by jumping off the stage during his performance at Coachella's second weekend on April 20.

"This was me right after the fall in the ambulance," he wrote on Instagram April 22. "All smiles like a G. No pain coulda stopped me from feelin the joy I felt from the show."

Indeed, all the support he received was like heaven on earth.

"To everyone who came out yesterday and has been checkin in on me and sendin love, I F--KIN LOVE U!!!" Cudi continued. "Coachella, thats how we rage. U know how we do everytime."

And to prove he's OK, the Grammy winner shared a photo of himself giving a thumbs up on a stretcher among the other snaps from his performance.

The injury occurred toward the end of Cudi's set. The rapper—whose real name is Scott Mescudi—jumped from the stage while singing "Best Memories." And after landing next to a security guard, he couldn't stand—resulting in him being escorted away from the stage and his set being cut short.