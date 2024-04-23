Kid Cudi Breaks His Foot After Leaping Off Coachella Stage

Kid Cudi revealed he broke his foot while performing during his last-minute set at Coachella’s second weekend: “I learned a valuable lesson: No more prancing around, jumping off stages.”

Kid Cudi's pursuit of a good show left him in a cast.

The "Day 'N' Nite" artist revealed he broke his foot by jumping off the stage during his performance at Coachella's second weekend on April 20.

"This was me right after the fall in the ambulance," he wrote on Instagram April 22. "All smiles like a G. No pain coulda stopped me from feelin the joy I felt from the show."

Indeed, all the support he received was like heaven on earth.

"To everyone who came out yesterday and has been checkin in on me and sendin love, I F--KIN LOVE U!!!" Cudi continued. "Coachella, thats how we rage. U know how we do everytime."

And to prove he's OK, the Grammy winner shared a photo of himself giving a thumbs up on a stretcher among the other snaps from his performance.

The injury occurred toward the end of Cudi's set. The rapper—whose real name is Scott Mescudijumped from the stage while singing "Best Memories." And after landing next to a security guard, he couldn't stand—resulting in him being escorted away from the stage and his set being cut short.

Following his performance, Cudi revealed he broke his heel but remained in high spirits. In fact, he even poked fun at the mishap.

"This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around off-stage like he's 26, like he used to do back in the day," he laughed in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, April 22. "I learned a valuable lesson: No more prancing around, jumping off stages."

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

And as Cudi recovers, he can't help but share some love with his fans who attended the festival.

"This is what keeps me going," he explained on Instagram April 22 under a video of the roaring audience at Coachella. "When its time for a show, yall show up and show out!! I felt your love and I f--kin love you more. til next time, rage on."

Cudi wasn't the only celeb to make an appearance at Coachella. See who else attended and performed the star-studded event.

