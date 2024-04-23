Rebel Wilson Details Memories of a Wild Party With Unnamed Royal Family Member

Watch : Rebel Wilson Reflects on Losing her Virginity at Age 35

These details might just give you a royal flush.

With her new memoir Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson continues to share eyebrow-raising stories from her life in Hollywood. And this includes her appearance at a medieval-themed party hosted by an unnamed member of the British royal family back in 2014.

"The party was insane," Rebel wrote in her memoir, per People. "Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool. The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight."

And in addition to a private fireworks display and an alleged tray of drugs at the Los Angeles ranch, the Pitch Perfect star wrote that the vibes abruptly changed around 2 a.m.

As she recalled an unnamed screenwriter warning her, "'The orgies normally start at these things about this time.'"

Which meant for Rebel, it was time to clock out. "Needless to say," she wrote, "I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can."

E! News has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment but has not yet heard back.