The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Shares Hacks For Living Your Best, Most Organized Life

We interviewed Hannah Ann Sluss because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Hannah Ann is a paid spokesperson for Bays English Muffins. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking for some extra motivation to reach your goals or some tips to stay organized, Hannah Ann Sluss has you covered. The Bachelor alum has mastered the art of the everyday hustle and she's not one to gatekeep. Hannah Ann's daily grind reveals a carefully curated blend of organization, efficiency, and self-care.
From sunrise to sunset, she navigates her routine with grace, ensuring that every task, from hitting the gym to prepping meals, is executed flawlessly. It's not just about checking off boxes. It's about finding joy in the little moments, whether it's cuddling up with her dog Dash or savoring a breakfast that fuels her for the day ahead. In an exclusive E! interview, Hannah Ann shares her tips for staying organized and energized amidst the chaos of her bustling schedule, which includes planning her wedding with Jake Funk.
TL;DR:
- Hannah Ann's Go-To Breakfast: Bays English Muffins
- Hannah Ann's Ultimate Beauty Hack: L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion (
$17$13)
- Hannah Ann's Favorite Running Shorts: lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short ($68)
- Hannah Ann's Quick Cleaning Must-Have: Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop ($30)
E!: Tell me about incorporating Bays English Muffins into your daily routine.
HAS: A good breakfast takes you far throughout the day. My morning routine is something that sets the tone for my attitude, my mindset. Aside from the wedding, I'm also training for ten-mile race. Incorporating a lot of food is really important just to fuel me during this training period, so I'm still feeling like upbeat and strong.
Hannah Ann Sluss's Daily Must-Haves
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
"The Lumi Glotion is my number one. That's the one product I'm using if I only have three minutes to get ready."
More From Hannah Ann: "It makes a huge difference. I love that it's so affordable. I'm on my third bottle. You can go for a lighter shade and use it as a highlighter for your cheekbones. I typically buy the darker shade and apply it with my lotion or my sunscreen. Or sometimes, I put it on my skin directly."
Hannah Ann's pick is a celeb favorite, which has also been recommended by Alix Earle, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
Shoppers Agree: This glow-enhancing lotion has 26,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 5 shades to choose from.
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short
"Over the years, I realized the value of investing in nice shorts and I gradually figured out what worked for me. I love lululemon shorts."
More From Hannah Ann: "I buy a size up and make sure not to put them in the dryer because I don't want them to shrink. When you're running long distances, you don't want anything to rub your skin the wrong way. I love these shorts for running."
Revlon ColorStay Lip Liner
"I love Revlon lip liners. They are affordable."
Shoppers Agree: Hannah Ann's go-to lip liner has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ColourPop Lux Lip Oil
"I've been using this color called Skinny Dip. It's a really pretty color from an affordable brand. I've been using that every day. It's a nice, neutral peachy color."
Hannah Ann compared this product to the Dior Lip Glow Oil. It's available in several shades.
Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit for Floor Cleaning
"If you're having people over and you don't want to do the whole mop situation, get a Swiffer. I've had one ever since I got my first apartment. It gets the work done and it's so quick."
More From Hannah Ann: "Swiffer is great to clean up a mess or if you are about to host and you just want to clean up really quick. It's my go-to.
Shoppers Agree: The Swiffer PowerMop has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Corated Heatless Curling Rod
"I've been watching TikTok videos and I'm trying. It definitely works, but I need a couple of tries to figure out exactly what's right for me. I have a lot of layers in my hair, so it's a little tricky."
More From Hannah Ann: "I just want to get to the level where I can just wake up and my hair is already curled. That's the TikTok trend that I'm seeing most. So, maybe one day you'll see a video from me when I figure it out."
Shoppers Agree: This heatless curler has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
"I like my Stanley. I live in Florida now and it's really hot. Even if I leave this in the car right now and go get it tomorrow, it's still going to be cold."
Hannah Ann's water bottle is a celeb favorite, which has also been recommended by Shay Mitchell, Jenna Dewan, Kandi Burruss, Jenna Johnson, Melissa Gorga, Witney Carson, Haylie Duff, Katie Austin, and Duff Goldman
Shoppers Agree: This tumbler has 54,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's available in 5 sizes and many colors.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
"The one thing that I use a lot here in Florida is dry shampoo. I walk outside and I start to sweat. I can't wash my hair every single day. That would just take way too much time. So for me, it's dry shampoo every single day."
More From Hannah Ann: "My go-to has been Living Proof."
Shoppers Agree: Hannah Ann's dry shampoo has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 2,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 2,000+ 5-star Sephora reviews.
M Mcirco Glass Meal Prep Containers
"One thing that really helps me are meal prep containers that are glass. You can put them in the oven up to 450 degrees."
Shoppers Agree: These glass meal prep containers have 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
"Once you have a Crock-Pot you will keep it for a very long time. It's a great investment because you can do so much with it. A Crock-Pot is limitless with the recipes you can whip up."
Shoppers Agree: This Crock-Pot has 25,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide
"I've been using EltaMD for several months. It has a little bit of a tint to it, but it's not too strong. I haven't had a breakout since, so it seems to be working."
Shoppers Agree: Hannah Ann's sunscreen has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This is a celeb-loved pick, which has been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kate Upton, Hailey Bieber, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Kandi Burruss, Lala Kent, Witney Carson, Rachel Recchia, Madison LeCroy, Rachael Kirkconnell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Raegan Revord.
Brooks Ghost Max Running Shoes
"If you are a runner or want to be, I think investing in a good pair of shoes is important."
More From Hannah Ann: "When I find a brand of shoes I like, I keep track of sales. Whenever there's a sale, I buy two at a time. Definitely, stock up on some good shoes because they support your feet and make you feel more comfortable."
These shoes are available in many colors. There are options for half sizes and wide widths as well.
Garmin Smart Watch
"I have a Garmin watch. I use it every single day. I am obsessed and I really enjoy tracking my steps. A personal goal of mine is to get to 10,000 steps a day. I'm using my watch to keep track and it keeps me motivated. It's a pricier purchase, so I want to make sure I use it consistently."
E!: Do you have any tips for time management and staying organized?
HAS: What I find to be most helpful are the notes in my phone. I am constantly writing notes and checking them. I live by that. It helps me stay on top of everything. I use that every day, and it really comes in handy when I'm traveling.
E!: What are your tips to stay on track with fitness?
HAS: I think a lot of people underestimate walking. Walking can really add up to making a big difference. I love walking my dog in my neighborhood and doing what I can to get my extra steps in. I take the stairs when I can. I think there are little things you can do that could make a big difference.
I'm a runner, but I know it's not for everyone, so I encourage people to focus on walking when they can. It really adds up.
E!: Do you have any hacks or tips that make life a little easier as a dog owner?
HAS: One thing that makes it easier for me emotionally is that I bought him a little blanket. I sleep with the blanket at night and when I travel for work or if I'm gone for a couple hours, I give him the blanket. Scents are really comforting to dogs, so that's my tip I share with most people.
