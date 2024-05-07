Wake Up and Enjoy This Look Inside the 2024 Met Gala

Watch : The 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Step inside the 2024 Met Gala.

The first Monday of May is officially here and stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Nicki Minaj are gracing the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the Costume Institute's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit. But as the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond show off how they interpreted the "Garden of Time" dress code, catch a glimpse at how the iconic museum has been transformed for fashion's biggest night.

Chief among the decor, flowers for spring—but with a groundbreaking, delicate twist. The Met bade farewell to its iconic red carpet for the evening, with stars instead posing on an ivory carpet that gives way to a mossy green shade as towards the edges. And there, quite literally, is a garden on-hand with elegant white florals flanking the carpet.

The exhibit itself gets its name from the collection of "Sleeping Beauties" at the Met—garments that cannot be worn due to their fragility.