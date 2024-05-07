Wake Up and Enjoy This Look Inside the 2024 Met Gala

As stars like Bad Bunny and Zendaya party inside the 2024 Met Gala, take a visit inside the Garden of Time with a preview of fashion's biggest night.

Step inside the 2024 Met Gala.

The first Monday of May is officially here and stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Nicki Minaj are gracing the steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the Costume Institute's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit. But as the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond show off how they interpreted the "Garden of Time" dress code, catch a glimpse at how the iconic museum has been transformed for fashion's biggest night.

Chief among the decor, flowers for spring—but with a groundbreaking, delicate twist. The Met bade farewell to its iconic red carpet for the evening, with stars instead posing on an ivory carpet that gives way to a mossy green shade as towards the edges. And there, quite literally, is a garden on-hand with elegant white florals flanking the carpet.

The exhibit itself gets its name from the collection of "Sleeping Beauties" at the Met—garments that cannot be worn due to their fragility.

However, the May 6 event doesn't only explore the fragility of fashion but also life itself. And for that, we must look no further than the dress code Anna Wintour has supplied her guests, inspired by J. G. Ballard's aptly titled 1962 short story, "The Garden of Time." 

In the haunting tale, a count and countess bask in the luxury of their sprawling estate, relying on their garden of flowers to turn back the clock to keep an angry mob from approaching their gates. Too late, however, they realize their garden is dying, and the crowd grows nearer, closing in around them. Still, the couple pluck flowers from the garden—until they are out of time.

As for how the Vogue editor-in-chief and her 2024 Met Gala co-chairs Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez will bring this story to life with their fashion? Well, see all the stars on the red carpet here.

And enjoy this sneak peek inside the ball.

Step Inside the 2024 Met Gala

All in the Details

Grand Exhibition

Dinner Is Served

The Steps of the Met

An Inside Look

Sleeping Splendor

"Garden of Time" Dress Code

Reawakening Fashion

