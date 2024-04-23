The Most Expensive Celebrities on Cameo – and They’re Worth the Splurge

Get a personalized video message from your favorite celebrity for birthdays, pep talks, fantasy football advice, roasts, golf talk, and more.

Imagine calling your favorite NFL player when you need some fantasy football advice, or calling your favorite celebrity when it's your birthday, or checking in with your favorite rapper when you need a confidence boosting pep talk. This may sound like a dream, but, with Cameo, the platform where fans can connect with their favorite celebrities through personalized video messages, it can be a reality. And whether you're a Cameo pro or new to the site, we've put together a list of the most expensive celebrities you can book – from athletes to rappers, TV stars, and more – and they might just be worth the price tag.

Reviewers have given overwhelmingly positive reviews about these celebrity Cameos, with some receiving a perfect 5-star rating. They're great gifts for birthdays, roasts, congrats, pep talks, and more. Liven up your next golfing event with a personalized message from professional golfer John Daly or get some advice from actor/director Kevin Smith

So, scroll down to check out the most expensive celebrities on Cameo, that are definitely worth the price tag. Book yours today.

Mariano Rivera Personal Video

You're scoring a home run when you get a personalized video message from thirteen-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion, Mariano Rivera. His average video length is 48 seconds and reviewers rave about his personal and heartfelt messages. Book him for birthdays, pep talks, roasts, advice, and more.

$750
Cameo

John Daly Personal Video

The Grip It & Rip It King, professional golfer John Daly, is available for birthdays, golf trips and events, pep talks, roasts, and more. He's received tons of positive reviews, including one fan who raved, "John, that was the funniest thing I've ever watched. You're a legend." His average video length is 54 seconds.

$800
Cameo

Drew Brees Personal Video

When you book a video with quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees, all of the proceeds go to the Brees Dream Foundation, which helps to improve the quality of life for cancer patients. His average video length is 1:02 and he's available for birthdays, fantasy football advice, pep talks, and more.

$900
Cameo

Ice-T Personal Video

Who could resist a personal video from rapper and Law & Order: SVU star, Ice-T? Not only is he one of the most expensive Cameos, he's also one of the most popular. His average video length is 1:13 and reviewers love the personal touches he adds to each message.

$600
Cameo

Ziwe Personal Video

Book actress and comedian Ziwe for personalized birthday and graduation videos, pep talks, roasts, and more. Or maybe just have her ask you some uncomfortable questions.

$1000
Cameo

Chris Diamantopoulos Personal Video

Actor Chris Diamantopoulos asks this of his fans, "Let me make you and yours laugh till you cry." Book him for birthdays, pep talks, congrats, and more, his average video length is 1:56. 

$399
Cameo
Brian Cox Personal Video

If you've ever wanted Brian Cox to personally tell you that you are "not serious people," then you need to invest in this Cameo. Known for SuccessionX-MenThe Bourne Supremacy, and more, this one is worth the price. His average video length is 46 seconds.

$689
Cameo

Michael Beasley Personal Video

Pro basketball player Michael Beasley is available for personalized birthdays, pep talks, advice, and more. His average video length is 22 seconds and you'll get it within 24 hours of booking.

$1000
Cameo

Nigel Lythgoe Personal Video

So, you think you can book So You Think You Can Dance judge Nigel Lythgoe? Well, okay. His average video length is 1:22 and he's available for birthdays, pep talks, roasts, and more. 

$1000
Cameo

Juicy J Personal Video

A heartfelt, personal message from Three 6 Mafia rapper Juicy J is just a click away. His average video length is 16 seconds and reviewers rave about the joy his videos have brought. 

$900
Cameo

Kevin Smith Personal Video

Don't worry, Silent Bob is only silent in the movies. When you book a personalized video from actor/director Kevin Smith (aka Silent Bob), he'll deliver birthday greetings, pep talks, advice, and more. The average video length is 1:52, but there are only a few videos left, so book now.

$999
Cameo

Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful Personal Video

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful, is praised by reviewers for providing researched, personalized, and motivational messages. Book him for birthdays, pep talks, advice, and more, his average video length is 1:04.

$1500
Cameo

Caitlyn Jenner Personal Video

Proceeds from Caitlyn Jenner's Cameos go to the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, which provides grants to organizations that empower and improve the lives of transgender people. Videos average 26 seconds and you can book birthday greetings, pep talks, roasts, and more.

$2500
Cameo

