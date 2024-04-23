The Most Expensive Celebrities on Cameo – and They’re Worth the Splurge

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Imagine calling your favorite NFL player when you need some fantasy football advice, or calling your favorite celebrity when it's your birthday, or checking in with your favorite rapper when you need a confidence boosting pep talk. This may sound like a dream, but, with Cameo, the platform where fans can connect with their favorite celebrities through personalized video messages, it can be a reality. And whether you're a Cameo pro or new to the site, we've put together a list of the most expensive celebrities you can book – from athletes to rappers, TV stars, and more – and they might just be worth the price tag.

Reviewers have given overwhelmingly positive reviews about these celebrity Cameos, with some receiving a perfect 5-star rating. They're great gifts for birthdays, roasts, congrats, pep talks, and more. Liven up your next golfing event with a personalized message from professional golfer John Daly or get some advice from actor/director Kevin Smith.

So, scroll down to check out the most expensive celebrities on Cameo, that are definitely worth the price tag. Book yours today.