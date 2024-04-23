NFL Player Cody Ford Engaged to TikToker Tianna Robillard

Cincinnati Bengals player Cody Ford proposed to TikTok star Tianna Robillard after two years of dating.

By Olivia Evans Apr 23, 2024 1:10 PMTags
EngagementsCelebrities
Watch: Taylor Swift Baked Homemade Pop Tarts for the Kansas City Chiefs

This engagement is a total touchdown. 

Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Cody Ford got engaged to his girlfriend of two years, TikToker Tianna Robillard, and the moment is straight out of a fairytale. 

"I get to spend forever with you?!" Tianna wrote in an April 21 Instagram post announcing their engagement. "Best day of my life." 

Meanwhile, Cody—who has also played for the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals—commented, "Best night of my life," with a heart emoji. 

In the video shared to social media, Tianna entered a loft room full of lit candles to greet Cody as Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You" played in the background. The NFL player wore an all black ensemble, while Tianna donned an off-the-shoulder yellow dress. 

After the duo chatted quietly for a minute, Cody eventually got down on one knee, prompting Tianna to grab his hands and give him an enthusiastic, "Yes."

It's a life chapter full of changes for Cody and Tianna, both 27. After all, the couple—who first went public with their relationship in 2022—just moved in together last month, with Tianna sharing a video of herself and Cody dancing around their empty home in Dallas, Texas. 

photos
Stars' Engagement Rings

"Papi rly put me in a home!" Tianna wrote in a March 5 Instagram post. "Flew across the globe in perfect time to close on our new home today. Can't wait for this next chapter as homeowners with you."

And although Tianna has given lots of insight into her relationship with the NFL star over the last few years together—the best parts stay just between the pair. 

Instagram, Tianna Robillard

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Chris King Dead at 32: Justin Bieber & More Pay Tribute

2

Taylor Swift Reveals the Real Meaning Behind TTPD Songs

3

Beyoncé Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Hair With Wash Day Routine

"There's so much about you and the way you make me feel I want to scream to the world, but I think I'll keep it between you and me," she wrote in an anniversary post last year. "Just know I've never been happier, never felt so safe, and never felt more like I am right where I'm supposed to be. He's it."

Read on for more 2024 celebrity engagements.

Tianna Robillard, Instagram

Cody Ford & Tianna Robillard

The Cincinnati Bengals player proposed to his girlfriend of two years, TikToker Tianna Robillard, in April 2024 candlelit affair. As he wrote on Instagram, "Best night of my life." 

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount+

Kid Cudi & Lola Abecassis Sartore

The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper announced his engagement to the menswear designer on social media after making their red carpet debut at the London Knuckles premiere. 

This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all," the rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, wrote on Instagram April 17. "Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chris Conran & Alana Milne

The Bachelor in Paradise couple got engaged during a trip to Bali. 

Posting pictures of himself getting down on one knee surrounded by flowers, candles and a waterfront view, Chris wrote on Instagram March 24, "My dream girl said yes to forever."

Instagram / Sammi Sweetheart

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola & Justin May

The Jersey Shore star said yes to forever with justin in March, calling it, "The easiest question I've ever answered."

Instagram/Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick & Amy Jackson

The Gossip Girl alum got down on one knee during the couple's ski trip to Switzerland.

Instagram

Ioan Gruffudd & Bianca Wallace

"The most precious thing happened…," the actor, 50, and his fianceé, 31, wrote in a joint Instagram.

Billy Seidl /Instagram

Brielle Biermann & Billy Seidl

The Don't Be Tardy alum said yes to the minor league baseball player in February.

Instagram

Ashley Brewster & Mark Bauch

"The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!" the Bold and the Beautiful actress wrote of the producer. "We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure @mark_bauch."

Instagram/Christina Mandrell

Brayden Bowers & Christina Mandrell

The Bachelor in Paradise couple kicked off The Golden Bachelor wedding with a proposal.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Chris King Dead at 32: Justin Bieber & More Pay Tribute

2

Taylor Swift Reveals the Real Meaning Behind TTPD Songs

3

Beyoncé Shares Rare Look at Her Natural Hair With Wash Day Routine

4

Prince Louis Is All Grown Up in Royally Sweet 6th Birthday Portrait

5

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Slammed for Demolishing L.A Home