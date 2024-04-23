NFL Player Cody Ford Engaged to TikToker Tianna Robillard

This engagement is a total touchdown.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Cody Ford got engaged to his girlfriend of two years, TikToker Tianna Robillard, and the moment is straight out of a fairytale.
"I get to spend forever with you?!" Tianna wrote in an April 21 Instagram post announcing their engagement. "Best day of my life."
Meanwhile, Cody—who has also played for the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals—commented, "Best night of my life," with a heart emoji.
In the video shared to social media, Tianna entered a loft room full of lit candles to greet Cody as Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You" played in the background. The NFL player wore an all black ensemble, while Tianna donned an off-the-shoulder yellow dress.
After the duo chatted quietly for a minute, Cody eventually got down on one knee, prompting Tianna to grab his hands and give him an enthusiastic, "Yes."
It's a life chapter full of changes for Cody and Tianna, both 27. After all, the couple—who first went public with their relationship in 2022—just moved in together last month, with Tianna sharing a video of herself and Cody dancing around their empty home in Dallas, Texas.
"Papi rly put me in a home!" Tianna wrote in a March 5 Instagram post. "Flew across the globe in perfect time to close on our new home today. Can't wait for this next chapter as homeowners with you."
And although Tianna has given lots of insight into her relationship with the NFL star over the last few years together—the best parts stay just between the pair.
"There's so much about you and the way you make me feel I want to scream to the world, but I think I'll keep it between you and me," she wrote in an anniversary post last year. "Just know I've never been happier, never felt so safe, and never felt more like I am right where I'm supposed to be. He's it."
Read on for more 2024 celebrity engagements.