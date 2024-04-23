NFL Player Cody Ford Engaged to TikToker Tianna Robillard

Watch : Taylor Swift Baked Homemade Pop Tarts for the Kansas City Chiefs

This engagement is a total touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Cody Ford got engaged to his girlfriend of two years, TikToker Tianna Robillard, and the moment is straight out of a fairytale.

"I get to spend forever with you?!" Tianna wrote in an April 21 Instagram post announcing their engagement. "Best day of my life."

Meanwhile, Cody—who has also played for the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals—commented, "Best night of my life," with a heart emoji.

In the video shared to social media, Tianna entered a loft room full of lit candles to greet Cody as Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You" played in the background. The NFL player wore an all black ensemble, while Tianna donned an off-the-shoulder yellow dress.

After the duo chatted quietly for a minute, Cody eventually got down on one knee, prompting Tianna to grab his hands and give him an enthusiastic, "Yes."

It's a life chapter full of changes for Cody and Tianna, both 27. After all, the couple—who first went public with their relationship in 2022—just moved in together last month, with Tianna sharing a video of herself and Cody dancing around their empty home in Dallas, Texas.