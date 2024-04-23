Taylor Swift’s Friend Keleigh Teller Shares Which TTPD Song “Hurts So Much” for Her

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals the Real Meaning Behind 'The Tortured Poets Department' Songs

Keleigh Teller knows her BFF Taylor Swift is a real tough kid.

But it doesn't make it any easier to watch her friend go through hard times—much of which are documented in Taylor's newest album The Tortured Poets Department. In fact, when Keleigh recently asked fans which TTPD song is their favorite, she revealed her own thoughts behind "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

"As a friend, this one hurts so much," Keleigh wrote on her April 19 TikTok in response to a fan who named the song as their number one. "She goes on stage sad or happy it's so incredible."

And indeed, the lyrics to the track follow the Grammy winner as she continues to perform while dealing with a breakup—most likely her spring 2023 split from boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn, which occurred shortly after the start of her Eras tour.

Or as she sings in the chorus, "All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting, 'More' / I was grinning like I'm winning, I was hitting my marks / 'Cause I can do it with a broken heart."