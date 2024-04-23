All the Similarities Between Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” Music Video and The 1975's Matty Healy

Watch : Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' Music Video Reunites ‘Dead Poets Society’ Stars

Taylor Swift may be guilty as sin of referencing her ex Matty Healy.

After the Tortured Poets Department singer dropped the music video for her Post Malone collaboration "Fortnight," TikTok users pointed out the many parallels between the visuals and Taylor's ex, who fans believe is referenced quite a bit on her eleventh studio album.

For one, the film was shot in black and white—a stylistic choice The 1975 frontman has opted to use for his own music videos, including "All I Need to Hear" and "I'm in Love With You." Plus, both Taylor and Post are clad in long black coats with pants and loafers in one scene, which is very similar to the look Matty's band wears in the video for their 2022 song "Part of the Band."

And later on in the video, Taylor was experimented on while strapped to a box reminiscent of the group's official logo.