Why Anne Hathaway Says Kissing Actors in Chemistry Tests Was So "Gross"

Watch : Anne Hathaway Admits If Harry Styles Is the Romantic Inspiration in 'The Idea of You' (Exclusive)

Make out sessions? For chemistry tests? Groundbreaking. And something Anne Hathaway is thrilled she doesn't have to deal with anymore.

The Oscar winner—who rose to fame for appearing in Princess Diaries, Ella Enchanted and The Devil Wears Prada in the 2000s—called out one of the "gross" practices she said she faced early in her career.

"Back in the 2000s—and this did happen to me—it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry," the 41-year-old told V Magazine in an interview published April 22. "Which is actually the worst way to do it."

As Anne explained, "I was told, 'We have 10 guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross."

But as she was young, the Les Misérables actress was afraid of being labeled "difficult," and decided the easiest way to deal with it was to pretend she was excited and get it over with.