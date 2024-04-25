The Masked Singer Marks Actress' Triumphant Return After Near-Death Experience

During The Masked Singer's Girl Group Night on April 24, Miss Cleocatra was unveiled as a powerhouse performer who experienced a near-fatal accident two years ago. Find out her identity.

Miss Cleocatra may have nine lives, but her time on The Masked Singer has come to an end.

A powerhouse performer who survived a near-fatal accident was unmasked during the Fox singing competition's Girl Group Night episode on April 24.

Before dazzling the crowd with a rendition of En Vogue's "Free Your Mind," the mystery celeb gave fans some clues about her true identity, including her connections to Bette Midler and Whoopi Goldberg.

"I had my own gang of great women who shaped me, starting with my own mother," Miss Cleocatra teased. "She was a maid so I didn't have to be, but the best gift I ever got from her was her work ethic. It made me the hardest hustler in Tinseltown."

The fierce feline continued, "Now, all the brightest stars looked to me, including Michelle Obama and her mother, but I'm most proud of the little princesses who see me as their queen. I want them to know that if they want to be supreme, free your mind and work harder than anyone else." 

Other hints she gave included a domino tile with the number five.

However, despite receiving a standing ovation, Miss Cleocatra was dethroned by Seal (the final Wild Card contestant, not the "Kiss From a Rose" singer) and landed in the bottom.

When it came to the judges' guesses, both Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy went with Broadway star Loretta Devine, while Rita Ora thought Miss Cleocatra was Grammy-winning singer Roberta Flack. But only Ken Jeong was able to truly identify her royal catness as Jenifer Lewis, who worked as a backup singer for Bette before starring in Sister ActThe TemptationsThe Princess and the Frog, Five and Black-ish.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jenifer's appearance comes nearly two years after her harrowing accident, in which she fell 10 feet from a balcony while on a trip to the Serengeti in Africa.

"Listen, I took a long break," the 67-year-old said of why she decided to make her comeback on the show. "When they called, I said, 'I haven't been on stage singing for a long time—so come on, let's go!'"

Looking back at the "fun" experience, Jenifer added, "I had a blast."

Keep reading to see all the celebs who have already been revealed this season. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Michael Becker/FOX

Book: Eliminated Week 1

The Book was revealed as comedian Kevin Hart, who only competed on the premiere episode March 6 to prank pal Nick Cannon.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Afghan Hound: Eliminated Week 2

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was the first actual contestant sent home during the second week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Spaghetti and Meatballs: Eliminated Week 3

Restaurateur Joe Bastianich said "ciao" to the competition after being revealed as Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Michael Becker/FOX

Lion: Eliminated Weed 4

TV host Billy Bush entered the competition as a wild card during week four but was abruptly eliminated.

Michael Becker/FOX/Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope

Lizard: Eliminated Week 5

Sisqo, singer of the 2000 mega-hit "Thong Song," was unmasked as Lizard during week five.

Michael Becker/FOX/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lovebird: Eliminated Week 6

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood was behind the Lovebird costume and was sent home during Transformers week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Buca, Inc.

Koala: Eliminated Week 6

Introduced as a wild card contestant during week six, retired football star DeMarcus Ware was eliminated and unmasked as Koala.

Michael Becker/FOX/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ugly Sweater: Eliminated Week 7

Music icon Charlie Wilcon was behind the Ugly Sweater mask and was sent home during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Starfish: Eliminated Week 7

The Office alum Kate Flannery was unmasked as Starfish during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Miss Cleocatra: Eliminated Week 8

As Miss Cleocatra, Sister Act star Jenifer Lewis made a triumphant return to the stage nearly two years after her harrowing accident, in which she fell 10 feet from a balcony while on a trip to the Serengeti in Africa.

Michael Becker/FOX

Clock

Michael Becker/FOX

Poodle Moth

Michael Becker/FOX

Beets

Michael Becker/FOX

Goldfish

Michael Becker/FOX

Gumball

