The Masked Singer Marks Actress' Triumphant Return After Near-Death Experience

Miss Cleocatra may have nine lives, but her time on The Masked Singer has come to an end.
A powerhouse performer who survived a near-fatal accident was unmasked during the Fox singing competition's Girl Group Night episode on April 24.
Before dazzling the crowd with a rendition of En Vogue's "Free Your Mind," the mystery celeb gave fans some clues about her true identity, including her connections to Bette Midler and Whoopi Goldberg.
"I had my own gang of great women who shaped me, starting with my own mother," Miss Cleocatra teased. "She was a maid so I didn't have to be, but the best gift I ever got from her was her work ethic. It made me the hardest hustler in Tinseltown."
The fierce feline continued, "Now, all the brightest stars looked to me, including Michelle Obama and her mother, but I'm most proud of the little princesses who see me as their queen. I want them to know that if they want to be supreme, free your mind and work harder than anyone else."
Other hints she gave included a domino tile with the number five.
However, despite receiving a standing ovation, Miss Cleocatra was dethroned by Seal (the final Wild Card contestant, not the "Kiss From a Rose" singer) and landed in the bottom.
When it came to the judges' guesses, both Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy went with Broadway star Loretta Devine, while Rita Ora thought Miss Cleocatra was Grammy-winning singer Roberta Flack. But only Ken Jeong was able to truly identify her royal catness as Jenifer Lewis, who worked as a backup singer for Bette before starring in Sister Act, The Temptations, The Princess and the Frog, Five and Black-ish.
Jenifer's appearance comes nearly two years after her harrowing accident, in which she fell 10 feet from a balcony while on a trip to the Serengeti in Africa.
"Listen, I took a long break," the 67-year-old said of why she decided to make her comeback on the show. "When they called, I said, 'I haven't been on stage singing for a long time—so come on, let's go!'"
Looking back at the "fun" experience, Jenifer added, "I had a blast."
