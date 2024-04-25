The Masked Singer Marks Actress' Triumphant Return After Near-Death Experience

Watch : Jenifer Lewis Reveals Insecurities & Shopping Habits

Miss Cleocatra may have nine lives, but her time on The Masked Singer has come to an end.

A powerhouse performer who survived a near-fatal accident was unmasked during the Fox singing competition's Girl Group Night episode on April 24.

Before dazzling the crowd with a rendition of En Vogue's "Free Your Mind," the mystery celeb gave fans some clues about her true identity, including her connections to Bette Midler and Whoopi Goldberg.

"I had my own gang of great women who shaped me, starting with my own mother," Miss Cleocatra teased. "She was a maid so I didn't have to be, but the best gift I ever got from her was her work ethic. It made me the hardest hustler in Tinseltown."

The fierce feline continued, "Now, all the brightest stars looked to me, including Michelle Obama and her mother, but I'm most proud of the little princesses who see me as their queen. I want them to know that if they want to be supreme, free your mind and work harder than anyone else."

Other hints she gave included a domino tile with the number five.