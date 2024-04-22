Amanda Bynes Shares How She’s Trying to Win Back Her Ex

Amanda Bynes revealed her strategy for trying to rekindle her romance with an ex before asking if anyone else has tried the same method.

Amanda Bynes wants someone special to know that she's still the man. 

In fact, the She's the Man star shared that she's been consistently trying to get an ex's attention through social media.

"Am I the only one who's trying to win back their ex through every Instagram post?" she asked in a since-deleted April 22 Instagram Story. "Let me know if I'm the only one."

Amanda, 38, didn't specify which ex she was trying to win back, though she was last publicly linked to Paul Michael, who proposed in 2020 before they called off their engagement in 2021.

Paul—who continued dating the actress off and on until 2022—met her in rehab and previously said he connected with her over their deep "understanding of one another."

"She is a good listener, and we're there for each other," Paul, 32, told E! News in December 2020. "We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me."

Nickelodeon Stars Then and Now

But rekindling a romance isn't Amanda's only goal these days. The What I Like About You actress recently spent her 38th birthday touring new apartment complexes and shared that she is determined to become a manicurist after a brief stint as host of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast

Instagram

"Even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," Amanda explained in a Dec. 17 TikTok after airing the show's first episode. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, say like Jack Harlow, or Drake, or Post Malone, so maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests we will resume the podcast. But for now I'm taking a pause on it."

She added, "I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job."

As Amanda ventures into the world of nails, keep reading to revisit her biggest roles as an actress. 

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Marianne, Easy A

Snow White goes Greek in this modern day interpretation of the fairytale classic, where Amanda moves into a house with seven dorks—see what they did there?—after finding out that the sorority life isn't for her.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Sydney White, Sydney White

Amanda totally nailed the role of a holier-than-thou mean girl.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Host, The Amanda Show

The actress picked up an impressive three Favorite TV Actress wins at the Kids' Choice Awards for her role in the sketch series.

Sam Urdank/Universal Pictures/THA/Shutterstock

Kaylee, Big Fat Liar

Amanda made her big film debut in this film and she certainly didn't disappoint—the film brought in a whopping $48 million. Those numbers don't, ahem, lie!

Wb-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Holly, What I Like About You

Aww, remember when Amanda played Jennie Garth's fresh-faced and cheeky younger sister in this television series?

Dreamworks Skg/Kobal/Shutterstock

Viola, She's the Man

The young star was nearly unrecognizable when she played a teen boy in this take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. We're sure even the Bard would've appreciated her entertaining performance. 

David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Penny Pingleton, Hairspray

The multitalented gal proved she could sing just as well as she could act in this remake of the '80s classic. 

Shutterstock

Daphne Reynolds, What a Girl Wants

While what a gal does actually want may be up for debate, we're sure we want to see more of Amanda taking on comedic roles like this one. Plus, the fact that Brit hottie Colin Firth played her dad didn't hurt either.  

