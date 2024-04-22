Amanda Bynes Shares How She’s Trying to Win Back Her Ex

Watch : Amanda Bynes Shares How She’s “Trying to Win Back” Ex

Amanda Bynes wants someone special to know that she's still the man.

In fact, the She's the Man star shared that she's been consistently trying to get an ex's attention through social media.

"Am I the only one who's trying to win back their ex through every Instagram post?" she asked in a since-deleted April 22 Instagram Story. "Let me know if I'm the only one."

Amanda, 38, didn't specify which ex she was trying to win back, though she was last publicly linked to Paul Michael, who proposed in 2020 before they called off their engagement in 2021.

Paul—who continued dating the actress off and on until 2022—met her in rehab and previously said he connected with her over their deep "understanding of one another."

"She is a good listener, and we're there for each other," Paul, 32, told E! News in December 2020. "We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me."