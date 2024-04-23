Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Details Mental Health Struggles in Posthumous Memoir

Watch : Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's Cause of Death Revealed

Cheslie Kryst's memory lives on.

Two years after the pageant star died by suicide at the age of 30, her family is releasing her posthumous memoir, By the Time You Read This: The Space Between Cheslie's Smile and Mental Illness, to help shed light on the difficulties she faced, even after winning Miss USA in 2019.

"Just hours after my win, I had to delete vomit-face emojis that a few accounts had plastered all over the comments on my Instagram page," she wrote in an excerpt published by People on April 22. "More than one person messaged me telling me to kill myself."

Cheslie explained that the hateful comments overshadowed her victory and worsened her mental health.

"All of this only added to my long-standing insecurities—the feeling that everyone around me knew more than I did, that everyone else was better at my job, and that I didn't deserve this title," she continued. "People would soon find out I was a fraud. I felt like an imposter, but not just in pageants."