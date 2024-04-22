Olivia Munn Shares How Son Malcolm Helped Lift Her Up During "Rough" Cancer Recovery

Watch : Olivia Munn Details “Terrifying” Breast Cancer Journey

The littlest member of Olivia Munn's family made the biggest difference in her battle with breast cancer.

The Newsroom alum opened up about how her 2-year-old son Malcolm, who she shares with John Mulaney, played an important role in her health journey. Re-posting a video of herself and the tiny tot playing by a kiddie pool in the backyard, Olivia wrote in an Instagram Story April 22, "This moment was last summer when I had already had three surgeries and recovery—mentally and physically—was pretty rough."

"The smallest, silliest moments like this lifted me up every single time," she continued. "My Malcolm."

In the original caption of the video, which she initially shared in January, Olivia wrote, "If I knew earlier in my life that this magical boy would be in my future, I wouldn't have worried so much about all the little things."

Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, leading her to undergo numerous surgeries within 30 days, including a lymph node dissection and a double mastectomy. Not only did Olivia experience severe pain in the aftermath of the procedures, but the challenges of not being able to pick up her son made recovery all the more difficult.