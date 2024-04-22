Olivia Munn Shares How Son Malcolm Helped Lift Her Up During "Rough" Cancer Recovery

Olivia Munn opened up about her breast cancer journey, sharing that her and John Mulaney's son Malcolm, 2, provided a source of comfort and support during a "pretty rough" time.

The littlest member of Olivia Munn's family made the biggest difference in her battle with breast cancer.

The Newsroom alum opened up about how her 2-year-old son Malcolm, who she shares with John Mulaney, played an important role in her health journey. Re-posting a video of herself and the tiny tot playing by a kiddie pool in the backyard, Olivia wrote in an Instagram Story April 22, "This moment was last summer when I had already had three surgeries and recovery—mentally and physically—was pretty rough."

"The smallest, silliest moments like this lifted me up every single time," she continued. "My Malcolm."

In the original caption of the video, which she initially shared in January, Olivia wrote, "If I knew earlier in my life that this magical boy would be in my future, I wouldn't have worried so much about all the little things."

Olivia was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, leading her to undergo numerous surgeries within 30 days, including a lymph node dissection and a double mastectomy. Not only did Olivia experience severe pain in the aftermath of the procedures, but the challenges of not being able to pick up her son made recovery all the more difficult.

"Malcolm runs up and he said, 'Mama, pick [me] up?' And I said, 'Oh I can't pick you up,'" she recalled of her returned home from the hospital in a recent interview with People. "He just sat on my leg and goes, 'But Mama, pick [me] up!'"

The 43-year-old continued, "That was probably one of the hardest things because all you want to do is pick up your baby."

 

Instagram / Olivia Munn

However, her partner John—who she's been dating since 2021—was there to guide her through the difficult moments of balancing treatment and parenting duties.

"It would've felt like climbing an iceberg without him," Olivia gushed of the comedian. "I don't think he had a moment to himself."

Praising John, 41, for "being an incredibly hands-on father," she added, "And he did it all happily."

