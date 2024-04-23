The Best Sandals for Travel, Hiking & Walking All Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it starts to get warm out, I wear sandals every day. But, since I also live in New York City, I walk everywhere, so I need a pair of sandals that can hold up to running for the train, going on coffee runs, and chasing my preschooler down the street. But, you don't have to live in the city to need a comfortable and functional pair of sandals. Whether you're traveling, on a hike, or just want some footwear that will hold up to a lot of steps, these are the best sandals for walking all day. I've put together a mix of styles, support, and waterproof options, and broke down what specs you should look for, so read on.
What to Look for When Shopping for Walking Sandals
There are some factors to consider when you're picking out walking sandals:
- Fit: Make sure that the shoe fits you comfortably. If your toes are right up to the top of the shoe, you may benefit from going up half a size. As you walk long distances, your feet expand, so if they're already tight, they'll get even tighter.
- Straps: Keep an eye out for a walking sandal with adjustable straps, or straps that are flexible and expand. If the straps aren't designed to move with you and your foot, you could risk pain or blisters.
- Soles: You want your sandals to have a sole that's supportive, avoid something hard or heavy. Additionally, look for some gripping that can make sure you don't slip.
- Height: Sandals with a flat bottom or flip flops may not provide the support you need when you're on the move. But, you also don't want something that's too high. The right amount of arch support and height are key.
- Breathability: Yes, we're talking about sandals, which are typically open to the elements, but sometimes they can have too many straps or they're made of a material that makes you sweat. And, since you're walking and your feet are already sweating, this is something you want to avoid. Make sure your sandals allow air to flow and keep your feet cool.
So, keep on reading to find the best walking sandals for you. There's a mix of shoe sizes, widths, styles, cushioning, and more, for every kind of activity. You'll look great, you'll feel great, and your feet will thank you.
Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal
These Teva sandals are backed by over 18,000 5-star Amazon reviews, where fans praise their comfort and design. They feature multiple points of adjustability for just the right fit, a rubber outsole for traction, and a molded EVA footbed with heel cupping and arch support. One fan reported, "My favorite adventure sandals. Worn hiking, to the beach, paddle boarding."
- Available colors: 56
- Available sizes: 5 to 13
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brillancy Sport Sandal
Another popular pick for footwear are these Skechers sport sandals. They're lightweight with a cushioned footbed and adjustable straps for the perfect fit. Reviewers rave that they're durable and sturdy, leaving one user to note, "I walked around for a week, 20k+ steps a day and not a single blister."
- Available colors: 5
- Available sizes: 5 to 12, including wide sizing
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal
Featuring a soft lining that's made from recycled bottles, these Dr. Scholl's sandals are a stylish and eco-friendly option. The straps are not adjustable, but they're stretchy and the sandals are easy to pull on. They're lightweight, with anatomical cushioning and support for your feet, and one reviewer to rave, "I've had to walk a long way in these shoes. They were so comfortable i didn't even notice them. Lots of compliments."
- Available colors: 6
- Available sizes: 6 to 11, including half sizing
SOREL Kinetic Impact II Sling Low Sandal
With a thick, scalloped sole, bright colorblocking, and adjustable straps, you'll turn heads with these walking sandals. There's cushioning for your feet and one reviewer reported, "Super comfy to wear all day long."
- Available colors: 3
- Available sizes: 5.5 to 10, including half sizing
Merrell Women's Bravada Backstrap Sport Sandal
Adjustable straps, a grippy outsole, and cushioned insole make these Merrell sport sandals perfect for any kind of activity. One reviewer raved that they're easy to clean and added, "I wore them walking all over Europe. I also wear them daily on 5 mile walks."
- Available colors: 5
- Available sizes: 5 to 11
OOFOS OOriginal Sandal
If you're looking for a supportive sandal that's more than just a flip flop, these OOFOS are it. They're designed to absorb impact with every step, support your arches, and reduce stress when your feet are sore. They also come with over 19,000 5-star Amazon reviews, including this fan who raved, "They are like walking on a cloud. [...] I've walked miles in them with no issues whatsoever!"
- Available colors: 15
- Available sizes: 5 to 18
BEARPAW Crest Black
I have a pair of these stylish BEARPAWs and the cushioned EVA midsole, adjustable straps, and faux leather feel keep me supported (and looking good) all day long. I walk everywhere in them and I'm tempted to buy another pair in coffee or orchid.
- Available colors: 5
- Available sizes: 5 to 13
Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Sandals
Everyone needs a classic pair of Birkenstocks in their wardrobe. They're so durable and comfortable, due to the contoured cork footbed and adjustable strap, plus you can get them in over 100 different colors. One shopper noted, "Best sandals for walking or being on your feet a lot especially if you have arch issues."
- Available colors: 132
- Available sizes: 4 to 15, including half sizing
KEEN Women's Elle Backstrap Casual Platform Open Toe Wedge Sandals
With stretchy straps, a cushy EVA midsole, and plenty of traction, these sandals are great for walking or traveling all day. Featured here is an eye-catching neon color, but there are 18 colorways to choose from, including tie dye. A satisfied shopper reported, "I wore them to walk around Disney World, walking 20,000+ steps a day for 4 days and they were amazing."
- Available colors: 18
- Available sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizing
Teva Zymic Sandals
Looking for some comfy Tevas with a little more lift? Then you have to check out these sandals. They're cushioned, made of recycled plastic, and feature puffy, adjustable straps that fit like a dream. One user noted, "I wear them on hikes, walks, day trips, anything."
- Available colors: 3
- Available sizes: 6 to 10
Hoka Hopara
Hoka sandals? I'm listening. They're just as comfortable as Hoka sneakers and can hold up to any hike's terrain. There's an adjustable lace for just the right fit, a cushioned footbed, and plenty of traction, even if it gets wet. A fan wrote, "These are the best summer shoes I've ever owned."
- Available colors: 2
- Available sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizing
KEEN Women's Rose Casual Closed Toe Sandals
If you like the look of the Hokas, but want something a little more budget-friendly, these KEEN sandals with a closed toe design are a solid option. They're adjustable, cushioned, and have lots of traction. Best of all, they're washable when you need a refresh and one shopper reported that they were "able to walk long distances immediately."
- Available colors: 16
- Available sizes: 5 to 12, including half sizing
Teva Women's Hurricane Xlt2 Sandal
These Tevas are a modernized version of previous models and include better traction and softer padding. They're cute, cushioned, adjustable, and designed for hiking or walking. One reviewer added, "I wore them for my 11 hour work day where I walk a ton and my feet didn't hurt at all."
- Available colors: 44
- Available sizes: 5 to 14