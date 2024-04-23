The Best Sandals for Travel, Hiking & Walking All Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it starts to get warm out, I wear sandals every day. But, since I also live in New York City, I walk everywhere, so I need a pair of sandals that can hold up to running for the train, going on coffee runs, and chasing my preschooler down the street. But, you don't have to live in the city to need a comfortable and functional pair of sandals. Whether you're traveling, on a hike, or just want some footwear that will hold up to a lot of steps, these are the best sandals for walking all day. I've put together a mix of styles, support, and waterproof options, and broke down what specs you should look for, so read on.