Why Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Facing Backlash Over Demolishing a Los Angeles Home

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are being accused of not guarding
the galaxy history.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star and children's book author faced backlash after it was revealed they planned to demolish an architecturally historic Los Angeles home they purchased less than a year ago, according to permit reports obtained by Robb Report.
Named the Zimmerman House, the home was bought off-market by Chris, 44, and Katherine, 34, in early 2023 for $12.5 million. Shortly after, the couple—who share kids Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 23 months—submitted a proposal to tear down the property and begin construction on a new home.
And the new build is reportedly a complete overhaul of the original structure, which was originally a one-story midcentury building. After all, the documents showed that the home will be designed by L.A. architect Ken Ungar—best known for his modern farmhouse style—and features two stories with a backyard swimming pool and pool house, per the Robb Report.
Naturally, not everyone was happy about Chris—who also shares son Jack Pratt, 11, with ex-wife Anna Faris—and Katherine's construction plans, with many preservationists and architecture enthusiasts expressing their anger over social media.
"Unbelievable the notoriously onerous City of LA [that] doesn't allow anyone to do anything that makes actual sense," realtor Julie Chang wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "allowed this midcentury modern house to be TORN DOWN."
Designer David Hill seconded the sentiment, writing, "It's sad to see icons of modernism needlessly destroyed by insensitive McMansion seekers."
As for what makes the Zimmerman House so historic? The Los Angeles Conservancy further explained the significance of its architecture after learning of Chris and Katherine's proposal to tear it down early last year.
"Designed by Emiel Becsky and working within architect Craig Ellwood's office," the conservancy wrote in a January 2023 Instagram post, "[Becsky] created a one-story, nearly 3,000 sq. ft. residence that appears to be highly intact and a noteworthy example of Modernist design from this era."
E! News reached out to Chris and Katherine's reps for comment but has not heard back.