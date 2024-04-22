Why Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Facing Backlash Over Demolishing a Los Angeles Home

Watch : Chris Pratt Sparks Debate With Mother's Day Post

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are being accused of not guarding the galaxy history.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and children's book author faced backlash after it was revealed they planned to demolish an architecturally historic Los Angeles home they purchased less than a year ago, according to permit reports obtained by Robb Report.

Named the Zimmerman House, the home was bought off-market by Chris, 44, and Katherine, 34, in early 2023 for $12.5 million. Shortly after, the couple—who share kids Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 23 months—submitted a proposal to tear down the property and begin construction on a new home.

And the new build is reportedly a complete overhaul of the original structure, which was originally a one-story midcentury building. After all, the documents showed that the home will be designed by L.A. architect Ken Ungar—best known for his modern farmhouse style—and features two stories with a backyard swimming pool and pool house, per the Robb Report.