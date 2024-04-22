Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' 10-Year-Old Son Otis Is All Grown Up in Rare Photo

We believe you'll want to see this photo of Otis Sudeikis.
In honor of his 10th birthday, mom Olivia Wilde shared a special photo of her son—whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis—while marveling at the fact that her baby boy is now in the double digits.
The Booksmart director posted an image to her Instagram Stories April 20 showing Otis sporting long hair and a bacon and eggs shirt as he stood in front of his black and white baby photo. She captioned the moment, "And suddenly somehow…10?!"
Jason and Olivia—who are also parents to daughter Daisy, 7—split in early 2020 after nine years together.
And although they've have had their ups and downs since the breakup, Otis and Daisy have always been their number one priority, with an insider telling E! News in 2022, "They are trying to put the kids first and do what's best for them."
That year, Daisy and Otis joined their dad as he filmed Ted Lasso in London, where Otis picked up a new passion: soccer.
"My little boy is really taken with the sport, oddly enough, the second we got back to the states," Jason told Access Hollywood last year. "And now the stuff we play on FIFA, he's all in."
Although Otis is "getting into it big time," the 48-year-old added that Daisy, on the other hand, "enjoys it but doesn't play it yet."
And soccer is not their only interest: The sibling duo more recently got a chance to show off their personalities when they crashed their dad's ESPN interview on Christmas morning, jumping in to snuggle and reveal the gifts they got: a PS5 for Otis and a gray dog plushie for Daisy.
And as they piled on top of their dad, Jason quipped, "I wish I can blame this on Christmas."
