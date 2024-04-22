Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' 10-Year-Old Son Otis Is All Grown Up in Rare Photo

Olivia Wilde shared a photo of her son Otis—who she shares with Jason Sudeikis—for his 10th birthday, sharing her amazement that Otis is "suddenly somehow" 10.

By Sabba Rahbar Apr 22, 2024 10:22 PMTags
We believe you'll want to see this photo of Otis Sudeikis.

In honor of his 10th birthday, mom Olivia Wilde shared a special photo of her son—whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis—while marveling at the fact that her baby boy is now in the double digits.

The Booksmart director posted an image to her Instagram Stories April 20 showing Otis sporting long hair and a bacon and eggs shirt as he stood in front of his black and white baby photo. She captioned the moment, "And suddenly somehow…10?!"

Jason and Olivia—who are also parents to daughter Daisy, 7—split in early 2020 after nine years together.

And although they've have had their ups and downs since the breakup, Otis and Daisy have always been their number one priority, with an insider telling E! News in 2022, "They are trying to put the kids first and do what's best for them."

That year, Daisy and Otis joined their dad as he filmed Ted Lasso in London, where Otis picked up a new passion: soccer.

Instagram/Olivia Wilde

"My little boy is really taken with the sport, oddly enough, the second we got back to the states," Jason told Access Hollywood last year. "And now the stuff we play on FIFA, he's all in."

Although Otis is "getting into it big time," the 48-year-old added that Daisy, on the other hand, "enjoys it but doesn't play it yet."

And soccer is not their only interest: The sibling duo more recently got a chance to show off their personalities when they crashed their dad's ESPN interview on Christmas morning, jumping in to snuggle and reveal the gifts they got: a PS5 for Otis and a gray dog plushie for Daisy.

And as they piled on top of their dad, Jason quipped, "I wish I can blame this on Christmas."

For more from Otis and Daisy over the years, keep reading.

Instagram
Mini-Me

Olivia and Daisy celebrating National Daughters Day with an adorable hug.

Instagram
Rocker in the Making

"It's good to be Otis," Olivia said, adding that they adore Quest Love.

 

Instagram
Game Guru

The director joked in April 2020, "I have never seen anyone cheat so badly."

Instagram
Little Ballerina

Daisy clearly inherited the performing gene from her parents.

Instagram
Perfect Hollywood Pose

For National Sibling Day in 2020, the Don't Worry Darling director captioned this pic, "It's important to have an accomplice."

Instagram
Writers' Strike

Olivia brought her children as part of the writers' strike in 2023, writing, "Core memories include learning about corporate greed even when you wanna love Netflix."

Instagram
Shenanigans

"Little big foot," she captioned this shot in October 2020.

Instagram
Imagination Unlocked

Some mischief was had in March 2019.

Instagram
National Sibling Day

The skater boy and girl played together in a video she shared in April 2019: "Happy #nationalsiblingsday to these cool kids who let me kick it with them all the time as long as I bring snacks."

Instagram
Daisy Darling

The actress teased, "She looks like she just realized she crawled in bed with the wrong woman."

Instagram
Super Powers

For National Daughter Day in 2020, Olivia called Daisy "my super hero times infinity plus a million."

Instagram
Let It Go

"It's been a Frozen summer," Olivia simply wrote in July 2019.

Instagram
Selfie Sesh

The pair were all smiles for a sweet day out.

Instagram
Nap Time

The Booksmart director shared, "My favorite nap lap."

 

Instagram
Natural History Museum Outing

Posting a photo from the London museum, Olivia wrote, "My people. (Quick Q: how many times can you wash an Elsa dress before her powers are released, triggering a new ice age, and/or the dress rips?)."

Instagram
Plushie Pal

"No one is talking about how the stuffed animals are doing with all this," Olivia quipped in September 2020.

 

Instagram
The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man

Olivia shared a photo of dress-up in a garden.

