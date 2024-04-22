Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' 10-Year-Old Son Otis Is All Grown Up in Rare Photo

Watch : Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Sued By Former Nanny

We believe you'll want to see this photo of Otis Sudeikis.

In honor of his 10th birthday, mom Olivia Wilde shared a special photo of her son—whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis—while marveling at the fact that her baby boy is now in the double digits.

The Booksmart director posted an image to her Instagram Stories April 20 showing Otis sporting long hair and a bacon and eggs shirt as he stood in front of his black and white baby photo. She captioned the moment, "And suddenly somehow…10?!"

Jason and Olivia—who are also parents to daughter Daisy, 7—split in early 2020 after nine years together.

And although they've have had their ups and downs since the breakup, Otis and Daisy have always been their number one priority, with an insider telling E! News in 2022, "They are trying to put the kids first and do what's best for them."