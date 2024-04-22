Rachel McAdams Shares How Her Family Is Supporting Her Latest Career Milestone

Watch : Why Rachel McAdams Declined 'Mean Girls' Reunion

The limit of emotions Rachel McAdams is feeling these days does not exist.

After more than two decades of acting, the Mean Girls alum marked a sweet milestone as she made her Broadway debut April 21.

"I'm walking on air," Rachel told E! News at the opening night of Mary Jane, in which she plays the titular single mom raising a chronically ill son. "I can't believe I survived this far."

And the 45-year-old has her own family to thank for that. As she put it, "They've been with me since I started theater when I was 12 years old."

"They asked—acquiesced—like, "Oh god, I hope she doesn't want to be an actress for real," she jokingly recalled of her parents' reaction in the early days of her career. "And then when I just kept going, they were like, 'OK, all right, it's up to you.'" (To catch Rachel's full interview, tune into E! News tonight, April 22, at 11 p.m.)