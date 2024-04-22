Rapper Chris King Dead at 32 After Shooting: Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly and More Pay Tribute

Watch : Stephen Baldwin Raises Concern For Hailey And Justin Bieber With Instagram Story Message

Justin Bieber and more stars are mourning the loss of a beloved musician.

Chris King (real name Christopher Cheeks) was shot and killed in Nashville, Tenn., April 20 in a shooting that left others injured, police confirmed in a press release. He was 32.

Chris, who was accompanied by two friends, was shot in an armed robbery by three suspects between Hayes and Church Streets in Nashville according to the press release. Another unnamed 29-year-old who was injured in the shooting told authorities three suspects were "hanging out cordially" with their group before things took a violent turn.

Following the news of Chris' death, Justin shared a heartfelt tribute to his friend and former housemate on social media.

"Love you bro," he wrote in an April 20 Instagram Story, per People. "This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother."

The rapper, who was also founder of music label Snotty Nose Records, earned a name for himself through collaborations with several rappers, including fellow artist Trippie Redd, who also memorialized him online.