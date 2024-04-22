John Travolta Reveals His Kids' Honest Reaction to His Movies

John Travolta's father-daughter red carpet outing was as good as Royale with cheese.
The Pulp Fiction star's daughter Ella served as his date to the recent screening of the Quentin Tarantino movie. But as the 24-year-old revealed, when it comes to her favorite of her dad's films, 2010's From Paris With Love takes top prize.
"That was my favorite movie when I was like 8 or 9," she exclusively told E! News April 18th at the 30th Anniversary Screening of Pulp Fiction during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival. And when John joked that From Paris With Love is "a rough movie," Ella added, "I loved that movie, I still love that movie." (For more from John and Ella, tune into to E! News tonight, April 22 at 11 p.m.)
And while Ella—whom John shares with late wife Kelly Preston—waited until she was 18 to fully appreciate a film like Pulp Fiction, she is impressed by her father's storied filmography.
"I recently binge watched all of his movies just again as well," she continued, "which was really cool and really fun to just watched everything in a new period of time."
She noted, "It's a masterclass in acting for sure, to just watch that body of work."
As for John—who is also dad to sons Benjamin, 13, and the late Jett—he's just honored his kids are fans of his work, saying, "I love that they like it."
Over the years, John and Ella have proven they have an enviably adorable father-daughter relationship, with Ella sharing the sweetest tribute for the Grease star's 70th birthday in February.
"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the duo. "I love you to the moon and back."
For more from John and his family, keep reading.
—Reporting by Paul Costabile