John Travolta Reveals His Kids' Honest Reaction to His Movies

John Travolta exclusively told E! News about how his kids Ella, 24, and Benjamin, 13, feel about his movies like Pulp Fiction and Grease, saying, "I love that they like it."

Apr 22, 2024
John Travolta's father-daughter red carpet outing was as good as Royale with cheese.

The Pulp Fiction star's daughter Ella served as his date to the recent screening of the Quentin Tarantino movie. But as the 24-year-old revealed, when it comes to her favorite of her dad's films, 2010's From Paris With Love takes top prize.

"That was my favorite movie when I was like 8 or 9," she exclusively told E! News April 18th at the 30th Anniversary Screening of Pulp Fiction during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival. And when John joked that From Paris With Love is "a rough movie," Ella added, "I loved that movie, I still love that movie." (For more from John and Ella, tune into to E! News tonight, April 22 at 11 p.m.)

And while Ella—whom John shares with late wife Kelly Preston—waited until she was 18 to fully appreciate a film like Pulp Fiction, she is impressed by her father's storied filmography.

"I recently binge watched all of his movies just again as well," she continued, "which was really cool and really fun to just watched everything in a new period of time."

She noted, "It's a masterclass in acting for sure, to just watch that body of work." 

As for John—who is also dad to sons Benjamin, 13, and the late Jett—he's just honored his kids are fans of his work, saying, "I love that they like it."

Over the years, John and Ella have proven they have an enviably adorable father-daughter relationship, with Ella sharing the sweetest tribute for the Grease star's 70th birthday in February.

"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the duo. "I love you to the moon and back."

For more from John and his family, keep reading.

—Reporting by Paul Costabile

Instagram / John Travolta

Happy Birthday John

The actor celebrates his 70th birthday with his family, including their dog Peanut.

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Dad & Daughter

"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world," Ella Bleu Travolta, 23, wrote on Instagram on her dad's 70th birthday, alongside a throwback pic of the two. "I love you to the moon and back."

Instagram / John Travolta

Pawfect Moment

John shared a montage of pics and videos of his youngest son Benjamin Travolta for his 13th birthday in November 2023, including this clip of the now-teen with the family's dogs.

"I can’t believe my baby boy is now a teenager," the actor wrote. "Ben turns 13 today. I love you my son!"

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Benjamin Becomes a Teen

Happy Birthday my sweetest Benjamin," his sister Ella Bleu Travolta wrote on Instagram, alongside this throwback pic, "it feels like yesterday you were this young and now you’re 13!! I love you!

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Father's Day 2023

"Happy Fathers Day, Daddy," Ella Bleu Travolta wrote on Instagram, alongsidea pic of herself with her dad and brother Benjamin. "Thank you for being the best father and for all of the love and light you bring to the world. I love you to the moon and back."

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Father-Daughter Bond

Ella Bleu Travolta posted this on her birthday in April 2023: "23...I want to thank everyone for the kindest warm wishes on my birthday and to the best Dad in the world for making it the most incredible day."

Instagram / John Travolta

Father's Day 2019 Selfie

"Happy Father's Day everyone!" John wrote alongside this photo of himself with kids Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta. "It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children - thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers."

Instagram

New Year's Eve 2020

John and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta ring in 2021.

Instagram / John Travolta

Father's Day 2022 Selfie

"It's privilege to be a father," the actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie with kids Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta. "I love you my babies. Happy Father's Day to everyone."

ABACA/Shutterstock

Remembering Jett

John appears with wife Kelly Preston and their eldest kids Jett Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta in this undated photo. Jett died at age 16 in 2009 during a family trip to the Bahamas after suffering a seizure at their vacation home.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Remembering Kelly Preston

The actress, who died in 2020 at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer, appears with John at a premiere for his film Gotti at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Family Selfie 2019

John, Kelly PrestonElla Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta pose for a family pic on the latter's ninth birthday.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Family Force Is Strong

John, Kelly Preston and kids Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta appear at the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Father-Daughter Memory

John appears with daughter Ella Bleu Travolta in this undated photo she shared on his 68th birthday in 2022.

"Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness," she wrote. "I love you with all my heart, Daddy."

Instagram

Easter 2022

John appears with his kids Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta on the holiday.

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Kiss Sandwich

On Valentine's Day 2020, five months before Kelly Preston's death, her and John's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta shared this pic, writing, "Happy Valentine?s Day everyone! I hope it was filled with lots of love...here's to eating chocolate with all of your front teeth missing!"

Instagram / John Travolta

Happy Holidays 2021

John, Ella Bleu Travolta and son Benjamin Travolta cuddle for a family pic over the holidays.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Dad-Daughter TV Date

John and Ella Bleu Travolta appear backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019.

Instagram / Ella Bleu Travolta

Cherished Memory

In October 2023, on what would have been Kelly Preston's 61st birthday, daughter Ella Bleu Travolta wrote on Instagram, alongside this throwback pic of the two, "Happy Birthday mama, I love you so much! Thank you for inspiring me every day."

