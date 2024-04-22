John Travolta Reveals His Kids' Honest Reaction to His Movies

Watch : John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta's father-daughter red carpet outing was as good as Royale with cheese.

The Pulp Fiction star's daughter Ella served as his date to the recent screening of the Quentin Tarantino movie. But as the 24-year-old revealed, when it comes to her favorite of her dad's films, 2010's From Paris With Love takes top prize.

"That was my favorite movie when I was like 8 or 9," she exclusively told E! News April 18th at the 30th Anniversary Screening of Pulp Fiction during the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival. And when John joked that From Paris With Love is "a rough movie," Ella added, "I loved that movie, I still love that movie." (For more from John and Ella, tune into to E! News tonight, April 22 at 11 p.m.)

And while Ella—whom John shares with late wife Kelly Preston—waited until she was 18 to fully appreciate a film like Pulp Fiction, she is impressed by her father's storied filmography.