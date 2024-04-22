Taylor Swift Reveals the Real Meaning Behind The Tortured Poets Department Songs

Watch : Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' Music Video Reunites ‘Dead Poets Society’ Stars

Taylor Swift thinks some things she'll never say, but she's explaining The Tortured Poets Department anyway.

Days after releasing her 11th studio album, the "Fortnight" singer gave some insight into some of her record's more convoluted tracks—including the aforementioned single, "Clara Bow" and "Florida!!!"—in Amazon Music-exclusive commentary.

Users of the streaming platform can declare, "I'm a member of The Tortured Poets Department," on their Amazon device and switch on the special feature, during which Taylor provides her insight on five songs, including the album opener featuring Post Malone.

"‘Fortnight' is a song that exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout this album," she explains. "One of which being fatalism—longing, pining away, lost dreams. It's a very fatalistic album in that there are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death. ‘I love you, it's ruining my life.' These are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say. It's that kind of album."