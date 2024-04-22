How Zendaya Really Feels About Turning 30 Soon

Watch : Did Zendaya Reveal When She Started Dating Tom Holland? Here’s Why Fans Think So…

Zendaya is not exactly feeling euphoric about turning 30 in a few years.

In fact, the 27-year-old—who has been acting since she was a tween—exclusively told E! News' Will Marfuggi that it's quite the "scary" thought.

"I'm further away from 18 than I am to 30," Zendaya shared in a joint interview with her Challengers costars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. "And then when that happens, you're like, "Oh s--t, life is going fast."

However, the Disney Channel alum noted that she's "grateful for life" and to be able to keep doing what she loves after all these years, including playing complicated characters on screen.

For instance, take the role of Tashi Duncan in Challengers, a former tennis prodigy who becomes a coach after a career-ending injury. Not only did Zendaya overcome the hurdle of "sucking at tennis" to play the part, but the actress also had to tap into a different mindset. (To catch Zendaya's full interview, tune into E! News tonight, April 22, at 11 p.m.)