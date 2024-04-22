Owen Wilson and His Kids Make Rare Public Appearance at Soccer Game in Los Angeles

Watch : Sonja Morgan Shares NSFW Confession About Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson and his kids had a night at the museum soccer field.

The Wedding Crashers star made a rare public appearance with his sons Ford Wilson, 13, and Finn Wilson, 11, at the Los Angeles Football Club's game against the New York Red Bulls.

For the April 20 outing at BMO Stadium, Owen and his kids cheered on the home team from the sidelines while decked out in L.A. jerseys. In one video from the event, Ford—whose mom is Owen's ex-girlfriend Jade Duell—lets out a whooping cheer while his younger brother—son of trainer Caroline Lindqvist—points to the team logo on his chest in celebration, both sporting long, shaggy blonde hair styles similar to their dad.

And while Owen—who is also father to daughter Lyla Wilson, 5, with Varunie Vongsvirates—tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he has offered insight into his family life with his two boys. Back in 2021, the 55-year-old shared that, for him, one of the highlights of being a parent is reading books to his kids before bed—especially ones they're big fans of.