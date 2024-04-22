Earth Day: Our Favorite Sustainable Brands That Make a Difference

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

While you might always strive to make sustainable purchases, it can be easy to forget. Earth Day is a great reminder to ditch fast fashion and invest in products that are fair trade and made with recycled or eco-friendly materials that can help make a positive environmental impact.

Our editors have rounded up some must-have items from our favorite eco-friendly and sustainable brands. Our favorite items from brands such as Girlfriend Collective and Our Place are not only made from sustainable materials, but they are also shipped to you with 100% recycled and recyclable packaging to help reduce waste and minimize carbon emissions through carbon-neutral shipping.

These home, beauty, and apparel picks include organic basics, cotton clothing, and other items made from sustainable fabrics, as well as travel accessories and luggage made from recycled plastic bottles.

We've found kitchen goods that are manufactured and shipped with packaging that has a low environmental impact, and even beauty and skincare items crafted with sustainable practices to help reduce your carbon footprint.

Love to shop? Make an Earth Day purchase even Mother Earth would be proud of. Sustainability is cool, and so are these brands, many of which carry eco-conscious certifications such as Fair Trade or Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

Shop our favorites from Girlfriend Collective, Our Place, 10 Grove, Cozy Earth, and many more.