Céline Dion Gives Health Update Amid Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Watch : Celine Dion Shares New Photo With Her 3 Sons Amid Health Battle

Céline Dion isn't thinking twice about living her best life.

While the "My Heart Will Go On" singer has been on a difficult journey since sharing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022, she is set on maintaining the positive attitude she has become famous for.

"Life doesn't give you any answers. You just have to live it!" she said in an interview with Vogue France published April 22. "I have this illness for some unknown reason."

"The way I see it, I have two choices," she continued. "Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it's over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself."

And as the 56-year-old explained, she's "chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe," to ensure that she's the best she can be. Adding that her current goal is "to see the Eiffel Tower again!"